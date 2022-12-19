"This is to those on Ridge Road and the back side of Collins Road. Are you aware of veterans with PTSD and elderly sick people close by when you shoot off those fireworks and fire those guns or do you simply not care? You are in a highly populated area of homes, roads surrounding you, not to mention Riverbend Park, and this shooting is being done while events are going on. It's not where we feel safe."
"Nobody wants to ban books in your home. Nobody!"
"Voters vote for people who either push the 'D' button or the 'R' button. What they believe in is irrelevant. By the way, you don't have to be very smart to find the 'D' and 'R.'"
"Interesting reading Brian Kemp’s inflation relief plan on the front page of our Dalton Daily Citizen railing against the Joe Biden administration and calling on them to fix what they have broken; then reading the article about digitizing real estate deeds made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act, a bipartisan bill passed by the Biden administration to benefit the American people. Oh politics!"
"Remind me not to vote for Hunter Biden’s laptop."
"I read through that long list of 'crimes' attributed to Donald Trump, and I noticed something odd. The list was composed of accusations and conjecture, but no documentable facts."
"When you have fake news telling you something is big news, you can pretty much tell where that's heading. Nowhere."
"I can’t believe someone would go to jail for trying to turn our democracy over to somebody that ended up selling digital trading cards."
"Trump tells the world that he is going to make a major announcement and that major announcement is that he is going to sell official Donald Trump trading cards for $99. Wow! Mark Twain was right when he said: 'Truth is stranger than fiction, but it is because fiction is obliged to stick to possibilities. Truth isn't.' Mark Twain didn't know Trump where anything is possible when it comes to bilking people out of money or his self-promotion. The only good thing is maybe Trump supporters will buy Trump digital cards rather than send to Marjorie Taylor Greene to put money to put gas in her clown car."
"What has happened to Spectrum's local channel 13? It hasn't been on for weeks but yet shows program lineups. A channel we pay for in our package but a dead channel. Either put it back on, remove it from the TV guide and reduce what we are paying for something we don't get."
"To the person asking what Warnock is going to do about the border, I would like to point out that Georgia does not share a border with Mexico or any other nation."
"I would like to say thanks to all of the local mail carriers. Yes, they make mistakes. I drive by the local post office in Chatsworth and they are there before daylight, in all kinds of weather sorting mail to deliver. This time of year especially, they are out until dark on many days. I am thankful for our mail carrier. We all make mistakes, we all need to have grace extended to us, so when your mail carrier makes an error, extend them a little grace and show a little kindness to them. Thank you, mail carriers, for your service. I appreciate all you do."
"America likes guns the way the rest of the world likes soccer."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.