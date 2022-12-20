“I read this morning someone’s comment in the Forum that they heard accusations and conjecture regarding Trump’s involvement but no documentable facts. I guess facts are not sworn testimony before Congress under penalty of perjury, a felony by the way. I might point out that about half of this testimony came from aides, advisers, higher government officials and Republicans — most appointed by Trump. Also our very conservative Republican secretary of state and governor refused under pressure from Trump to support the lie that the election in Georgia was stolen from him. I’m a conservative, veteran and Republican but this man single-handedly almost destroyed our democracy.”
“All state representatives, not just the states bordering Mexico, should make securing the border their top priority. Biden is out of his mind to let millions of so-called ‘asylum seekers’ enter the U.S.!”
“Elon Musk is single-handedly dismantling the myth that rich people got that way by being smart or hard working.”
“Here’s an idea, Mr. Wingfield: Instead of cutting taxes to shovel yet more money to the already wealthy, why don’t we invest in schools, mass transit and renewables to make sure our kids have a good future?”
“Why do Dalton drivers treat stop signs as a suggestion and yellow lights as a challenge?”
“The postal service delivers mail to almost every home in America every single day, and your complaint is that it sometimes arrives after noon? Who could possibly be so eager to sort through junk mail?”
“Does anyone have a picture of the Santa Claus decoration that used to hang from the Landmark Building?”
“It’s amazing that so many people — and churches — constantly say ‘Jesus is the reason for the season’ when their actions show they do not believe it. Once again Christmas comes on Sunday and some churches are canceling services because Jesus is not their reason for Christmas. They will make excuses, but it’s evident that their priorities are elsewhere. So sad.”
“I wonder what all the people who spent money on those ‘I did that’ Biden stickers are going to do now that the price of gas is less than when Trump left office.”
“I wish these places building restaurants would build something on the east side of town. It’s a long drive through heavy traffic to go up Cleveland Highway or West Walnut Avenue toward the interstate. It would be so nice to have a place closer by to go in and sit for a hot vegetable and meat meal. A Golden Corral would be nice. We were taken to the one for a birthday dinner in Fort Oglethorpe. It was so good.”
“I wonder if any of our truly great presidents were alive today — Ronald Reagan, Franklin Roosevelt, Abraham Lincoln, George Washington — if they would be hawking $99 digital trading cards of themselves with ridiculous images. There’s no law that a president must remain presidential after leaving office, but this is embarrassing to us as a nation.”
