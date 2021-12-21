Today's Forum for Dec. 22

"I couldn't imagine being so hateful that I could ever agree that children 'don't deserve' help from the federal government in the same way that retirees 'deserve' help from the federal government. Thank heavens our country doesn't make decisions to help the needy based on who 'deserves' it because that commenter wouldn't be getting their Social Security payments. Social Security is a socialist program, by the way. Says so right in the name."
"Best news ever! Manchin sinks Biden’s social spending. Thank you!"
"Yes, people are moving south in droves from the northern and West Coast states due to mask mandates. I’m afraid they’re bringing their political views with them, for example, Georgia."
"To answer the holiday season/lack of cheerfulness: Just look around you here in Dalton. We live in a place dominated by Republicans and Republican viewpoints. 'Let’s go Brandon' signs in places of business. Vulgar flags in front yards. 'We’re angry and perturbed' is about all that party stands for anymore."
"Vaccination numbers are used in statistics. A person's name is never divulged."
"Well, Marjorie Taylor Greene has done it again. While attending a conservative conference she attempted to shed a positive light on the attendees and their positive views about principles of America, religion, family values, etc. She pointed out the racial diversity of the attendees and unfortunately described one of the groups with a racial slur, calling Asians 'yellow people.' The sad thing is she didn’t know it was a racial slur. Surely we can find a solid conservative, intelligent Republican to represent us in Congress and bring some dignity to the office."
"You liberals are delusional if you think things have gotten better under Biden."
"Apparently there are people out there that still don't know. Donald Trump is not president. Donald Trump holds no office. So I wish Republicans and Democrats would quit talking about what Donald Trump did or what Donald Trump thinks. He's not in office. He's just a citizen."
"Merry Christmas to all the Forum posters and readers. Especially you really ornery folks!"
"I read Michael Reagan's column in the newspaper on Dec. 7 and I, too, am an adoptee. But I think women still should have the right to choose."
"I just spent over $55 for a tank of gas. Thanks a lot, Joe Biden."
"Somebody tell me why people pull up to a gas pump to get gas and while they're there throw the cans and cups on the ground and there's a trash can six feet away from them. I think some people are too lazy to breathe. If the wind didn't blow, they'd die."
"If anyone knows where you can buy canned barbecue call it into the Forum."
"The true Republicans are honest, God-fearing citizens who love America, like Liz Cheney. Those are our true Republicans. The RINOs are Trump and his lot."
"I was calling in regards to the Johnston statue that was downtown. I don't get downtown very often as I'm disabled, but I was down there yesterday and I noticed he is not there anymore and I would like to know where he's gotten to. He's been there many, many years and I'm disappointed that he has left. I have lived in Dalton for over 64 years and it saddens me that he is gone. Please print and tell me where he's gotten to. This is very sad and I'm very disappointed in Dalton that they have left him."
Editor's note: The Gen. Joseph E. Johnston statue now is at the Huff House (314 N. Selvidge St.), about .4 miles north of its original location on Hamilton Street.
