Today's Forum for Dec. 22

"I’ve not been a fan of Rich Manieri, especially during the election. His column on Dec. 19 — 'Will there be a doctor in the White House?’ — has given me a different perspective. He’s absolutely correct, for once! For some, titles make a person feel important. Most do not introduce themselves as doctor so and so! Jill needs to drop the ‘doctor’ title."
"Please tell me more about that team in Atlanta called the Braves, never heard of them. Are they a hockey team?"
"There is no measurable amount of fraud at the ballot box. Anybody who tells you different is lying to you."
"Joe Biden has a stammer. Making fun of it is like mocking any other person with a disability. It says a lot more about you than them."
"If all you whiners in the Forum need the government to tell you to wear a mask, you have bigger problems. What's really got your nose out of joint about it is the fact that you can't use the government as a hammer to dictate the behavior of all other free Americans. Other people have choices, maybe you should just mind your own business and stop trying to be mini-tyrants to your fellow citizens!"
"Virus raging and getting worse. Cyberattack on our government. And the president is MIA. We have no leadership. 'Nero fiddles while Rome burns.' Jan. 20 cannot come soon enough."
"Hang tough, Barry Robbins and Greg Jones. I applaud you for speaking out about the need to ensure a thorough financial impact analysis is completed and understood by you and county employees before changing early retirement options. Lynn Laughter publicly stated she has been asked to study this for eight years but failed to do it. As someone who earned an MBA and runs a financial business, she should be leading the effort to do a deep drill before endorsing such a substantive change."
"Why did Lynn Laughter call Robby Staten — who will not be a commissioner until she is out of office — to seek his opinion about the proposed county employee early retirement change being studied? If she was being considerate of incoming commissioners, why didn't she also call Jevin Jensen, the incoming chair? Jones stated that Staten had called him and encouraged a thorough data review. Hear! Hear!"
"Whitfield County has recorded 1,537 new cases, 66 new hospitalizations and 20 new deaths in the last two weeks. My driver’s license expires in January, and to renew it, since I’m over 64, even though I’m in the most vulnerable age groups, I will be required to enter an enclosed space without adequate ventilation and press my face against a viewer for a mandatory eye exam. Unfortunately, since I live in Whitfield County, and the state of Georgia, there is only an unenforced suggestion for others there to wear masks. We have the most incompetent government, on all levels, that I’ve seen in my lifetime."
"To the so-called captains of UGA who choose to opt out of the bowl game I say good riddance, you bunch of losers, we’ll not miss you."
"Our vote is the gift of democracy that the Republican Grinch could not steal."
"I know that David Perdue knows arithmetic. He knows to buy low and sell high. His understanding of percentages is questionable. He thinks a 50-50 split in the Senate is overwhelming control. All either party has to do is persuade one senator from the other side to vote with them and the tie-breaker vote is not allowed. Maybe senators will actually have to work at compromise for a change if there is a 50-50 split."
