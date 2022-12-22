“Our mail carrier on the Dug Gap Road is a woman driving a red jeep. She is nice, friendly and courteous, and even comes to our door with delivery. Don’t be so hard on them. She is doing her job just like the rest of us on our jobs.”
“How does a city of 35,000 people spend fully a quarter of its budget on police? Almost $300 a year each for every man, woman and child in Dalton. I’m starting to think those ‘defund’ people had a point.”
“Do your homework. Gas prices have dropped thanks to Gov. Kemp. Read it! ‘Gov. Kemp extends gas tax suspension and Supply Chain State of Emergency ahead of looming diesel shortage.’ Tell Biden to go to the border and clean up his mess!”
“Trump has come out with a new collector card collection. One is even of him as Superman. I’m waiting to get the one that depicts him behind bars.”
“Dick Yarbrough hit the nail on the head in describing Biden as the most inept president since Jimmy Carter. I’ll go all the way back to James Buchanan, who was the last president before the Civil War for those of you who don’t know.”
“Matt Ryan and Indianapolis blew a 33-0 lead and ended up losing the game. I don’t know why Indianapolis wanted him. He wouldn’t make a good waterboy.”
“What does ATL stand for on the Falcons’ uniforms? All-Time Losers?”
“It certainly appears that Dr. Fauci’s prediction of the likelihood of respiratory viruses becoming severe was ‘right on.’ It has now come to fruition. Certainly the caller to the Forum about six weeks ago poo-pooing Dr. Fauci’s dark prediction was misinformed and wrong! If Dr. Fauci had not spoken of that likelihood, the public would have decried ‘Why did we not see this coming?’”
“I wish science could have cloned John Madden. Chris Collinsworth just isn’t getting the job done.”
“Andrew Clyde (Georgia’s 9th District), Marjorie Taylor Greene (14th District) and Austin Scott (8th District) all voted against a bill regarding the welfare of child sex abuse victims in the House of Representatives.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene never misses a chance to side with Putin.”
“I give Joe Biden an F+ for his accomplishments in being the president for the American people.”
“Our elected officials swore an oath to defend the Constitution. I don’t think they’re doing it.”
“Your readers who possess the capacity for intellectual thought should read the novel ‘1984’ by George Orwell. Apparently, this is where our country is headed. Wake up, America!”
“I can speak for many, many people that we are thankful for the large increase on our Social Security check. It’s going to help so much those of us on fixed incomes. I just hope everybody can appreciate it. and I’m sure they’ll make the most of it because things have gotten so high now that it will help so much.”
“It’s beyond disgusting how Democrat mayors have turned once-great cities like New York, Chicago and San Francisco into centers of squalor and despair. European countries see this on television and must think they’re seeing a Third World country. and in fact, they are.”
