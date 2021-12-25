Today's Forum for Dec. 25/26

Editor's note: Merry Christmas to all! Since it's Christmas, we are publishing only positive and uplifting comments that have appeared in the Forum so far this year.
"I just want to say congratulations to Dalton Public Schools for giving the teachers a $1,000 bonus. That is awesome! They work hard and they certainly deserve it."
"Thank you to the American Legion, Elks Lodge, police and fire departments, Shriners and sponsors of the Dalton Veterans Day parade last Saturday. And a very special thanks to the Northwest Whitfield High School band, students and faculty that were there in the cold weather to honor our veterans."
"I hope someone has nominated Mark Millican for some awards for his fabulous stories on the local Vietnam war casualties! If not, what are the nominations and I will nominate!"
"Great to hear Cedric Haynes is back in the area. I got to work with him for many years at Carmike Cinemas in Dalton. He was one of the kindest, most gregarious people I've met. Welcome back!"
"I wish to thank Officer Swilley, the EMTs and the hospital ER doctors and nurses and nurses and doctors at Hamilton Medical Center for their outstanding care after my automobile accident on Oct. 8. I was treated with such love and care during a scary time. We are so fortunate to have such efficient emergency response teams. God bless you all."
"Thank you to the first responders and EMS who came to my mom's house for help Sunday."
"I'd like to thank the city policeman who helped my son and daughter-in-law last Thursday afternoon. Their handicapped van broke down by Dalton High School and he stopped and helped them and got someone to come and pick them up in a van with a lift so they could bring him home and called a wrecker to have the van towed in. Thank you so very much."
"I want to thank the gentleman who changed my tire up at Curt's restaurant's parking lot. You know who you are, sir, and I'm so, so glad that you were there and changed my tire for me. You were just a blessing. Thank you again for being such a gentleman. I do pray that you have a very blessed day."
"Thank you to the man that paid for my meal at Cracker Barrel on July 20 and also gave me a $25 gift card to Cracker Barrel. I will pay it forward. Thank you."
"My sincere thanks to the lady who paid for my supper Monday evening at the Oakwood. That was most kind. May God continue to bless you and yours as this kindness is passed along."
"Enjoyed the article in Friday’s paper on John Nelson. Over the years I’ve seen many games he officiated and he was always a straight-up guy. Always knew when you came in the gym and saw John was the ref that it was going to be fair. Respect for a man who respects himself. Let’s all take a lesson, folks. Thanks John for your time and effort."
"Thanks for the front page article about David Garcia! He is one of the finest young men I have ever met. I worked at Dalton High School during his freshman and sophomore years and was impressed with his determination to succeed and great manners. His sister Andrea was the same when she was attending Dalton High. Good luck to these fine kids and kudos to the parents."
