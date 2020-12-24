Today's Forum for Dec. 25

Editor's note: For Christmas, we are publishing only positive, uplifting comments that have been made during 2020. It's been an extremely tough year, but we have much to be thankful for. Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all!
"Thank you to the guy in the drive-thru who paid for my meal Thursday evening at Steak 'n Shake. He was driving a black Dodge Challenger. I was having a bad day and it was very much appreciated. May God bless you for your generosity!"
"When falling in the bank parking lot one day last week, many of God's angels helped me on site, in the ER and at home. A huge thank you to all the bank customers and employees, first responders and ER staff at Hamilton Medical Center. All of them went above and beyond to help me in my distress. I appreciate all the assistance given me."
"Congratulations to the Dalton High boys swimming and diving on their state championship! Way to go boys!"
"I want to thank the honest person at the Bradley Wellness Center for finding my wallet and turning it in. I appreciate your honesty. Thank you."
"Many thanks to the kind Aldi customer who gave me one of her shopping bags for my overflowing groceries earlier this week. Showing kindness is something we can all do to make the world a better place."
"Kudos to Chick-fil-A for the heart-shaped biscuits. Put a smile on my face when I opened my chicken biscuit Thursday morning!"
"As a season ticket holder and huge fan of Dalton State's basketball program, I was thrilled to read the article on Kingston Frazier and C.J. Perry. Fantastic young men on the court and off. Wishing them both only the best in every aspect of their lives."
"Congrats to Todd and K9 top dog Eddy. Competing and winning in 'America's Top Dog' and wearing Fran Rice’s badge was quite an honor and you made Whitfield County very proud!"
"I want to thank the realty company that brought ice cold drinks and snacks to the Dalton Public Schools educators on Thursday. The teachers were most appreciative of this kind gesture of giving back to the community and especially to the school system."
"I lost my billfold at the post office Saturday and some honest person found it, turned it in to the post office and they called me. I'd just been to the bank. It had all of my cards, my driver's license, everything in there. I just wanted to say thank you to him. They didn't know him. He wasn't a regular down there, but whoever it is I want to say thank you to him and thanks to them for calling me and letting me know."
"A big thank you to Vaughn and the Georgia Department of Transportation maintenance crew for fixing a long-running drainage problem in my backyard."
"Thank you to Buck and Lisa for stopping to help me (a senior citizen) with my yard work last week. It was a true blessing to me!"
"I read the Forum every day and it just seems that there are more and more negative comments from so many people. I just want to say people, wake up! We still have a lot to be thankful for. We all need to try to be more positive. I'm preaching but I love Whitfield County, so everybody take care."
"I'd like to thank the employees at the Rocky Face Wendy's for all of the kind, friendly service they give to the customers."
