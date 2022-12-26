“I want it to be known that there are still good people in the world, and one of them is in Dalton who returned my credit card that was found in the parking lot of Food City. God bless them.”
“A recent Sunday I had pulled into the Chatsworth Health Care where my husband is a patient when I noticed the back parking lot was full of motorcycles. I got out and started in and saw all these guys carrying in wrapped Christmas gifts and putting them under the tree in the dining room. I just wanted to acknowledge the kindness of these folks. My husband and I are fortunate that I am able to visit him every day. There are a lot of patients that their relatives can only visit occasionally or some who have no one. So thank you to these gentlemen for putting a bright spot into the lives of people they don’t even know. Oh by the way, it was fun to see those beautiful bikes all lined up.”
“The only reason Brian Kemp could afford to waive the gas tax was because of the billions the state received from the American Rescue Act. Thanks, Joe.”
“Biden brought gas prices down and is cleaning up the mess left by Trump. Biden is the greatest president ever.”
“If the American public is going to elect future presidents as bad as Joe Biden then I’m not even going to bother to vote. If the country is going to go down, I want it to be fast and painless instead of slow and deliberate. and I’m going to do all I can to make it be over as quickly as possible.”
“This December of 2022, the United States House of Representatives passed the ‘Respect for Child Survivors Act’ for sexually abused children 385 yay to 28 nay. The bill was sponsored by John Cornyn (R), Chris Coons (D), Lindsey Graham (R) and Amy Klobuchar (D). All of the 28 votes against the bill were Republican. No one in Tennessee voted against the bill. Four in Georgia voted against the bill: Andrew Clyde, Jody Hice, Austin Scott and our own Marjorie Taylor Greene.”
“I think grocery stores need to do away with requiring their already card holder customers having to use digital coupons on items that should be discounted with their card. Many senior customers don’t know how to use these apps.”
“The Democrats have the presidency, the House and the Senate but they managed to blame the Republicans for the border crisis. You figure it.”
“Have you noticed the buck never stops on a Democrat?”
“Yes, I’d just like to say welcome to global warming.”
“I hope this gets in the Forum because someone needs to see it and do something about it. Sections 23, 24 and 25 in West Hill Cemetery are ridiculous. It is just tacky looking. Whoever’s in charge of that needs to go over there, look it over and make some other rules and regulations about the cemetery. It should be a quiet, somber place, not something that looks like it’s fixing to have a major party.”
“When Cool Whip is on sale for $2, you know we have inflation.”
“To the person that was just so thrilled and so happy about the Social Security raise you’re getting, believe me it ain’t gonna do you any good because of Biden’s inflation. You’re going in the hole.”
“Go Hawks!”
