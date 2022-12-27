“Kemp must have a lot of clout. He extends the 25-cent gas tax exemption for a while longer and gas prices drop nationwide, even in California.”
“Hey John, if you don’t like a comic you don’t have to read it. Seems like an awful lot of effort to try and tell a comic book company what they can or can’t create. Sounds like you might be the snowflake after all.”
“I’ve been running down Donald Trump since 2016. I’ve had a lot of friends call me crazy, unfollow me on Facebook. And that’s alright, because as it turns out, I’m getting the last laugh because everything I said about him is coming out as the truth. Republicans just can’t accept it.”
“Georgians should gratefully kiss the tootsies of our powerful federal lawmakers from Georgia who were able to grab a smidgen of pork in the $1.7 trillion dollar spending bill. The amount of $3.6 million was bestowed for the Michelle Obama Trail in DeKalb County. The paved, 6.5-mile walking trail was re-named for Obama in 2018. Maybe they will use the money to re-pave it in gold bricks.”
“Anyone else think it’s weird that Trump is saying there was no insurrection and he did nothing wrong, but Marjorie Green Taylor said it would have succeeded if she led it? Embarrassing all around.”
“You know it is a bad day when you contact your shrink and realize they need help worse than you do.”
“Why are conservatives always ‘at war’? Border war, war on gas, Joe Biden has declared war on freedom, etc. Fox News and Facebook are just feeding you propaganda all day every day. Quit being so negative.”
“Dropping kids off in T-shirts during the ‘Blizzard of the Century’ tells us all we need to know about how much Republicans really care about children. Please don’t respond that it’s their parents’ fault. Decent people don’t use children’s wellbeing to prove a point.”
“Does anyone in Forum Land actually know what global warming is all about?”
“I thought I had heard it all until I read the headline of Tuesday’s paper. Dar’shun Kendrick a Democrat from Lithonia has prefiled a bill to basically keep up women who want to have an abortion but can’t under Georgia law. Also, the child until 18 years of age. My question would be how many of us taxpayers are responsible for these pregnancies? Surely everyone knows what causes it. Read the full article if you haven’t, it’s unbelievable.”
