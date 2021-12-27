Today's Forum for Dec. 28

"If the Whitfield County commissioners want to make a video that would encourage people to come here, I have a suggestion: 'Marjorie Taylor Greene is never actually here, it's mostly safe!'"
"Your experience finding cream cheese is not everyone’s. It’s hit or miss, and when it is available, it’s often gone quickly. Most newspapers do not just make things up."
"How are cashews grown? Do they grow in a shell like peanuts, pecans, on a vine, bush, underground? What country, climate? Does anyone know? Has anyone seen them growing?"
Editor's note: According to researchers at the University of California, Davis: "Unlike many other nuts and seeds, the cashew grows outside the fruit instead of inside, within a kidney-shaped drupe that hangs at the end of the cashew apple’s base. This drupe is considered the 'true' fruit of the tree while the cashew apple is thought of as an accessory or 'false' fruit." According to the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences: "The cashew is now of pan-tropical distribution and is grown commercially in many tropical areas of the world, including East Africa, Southeast Asia, India and Australia, with India, Côte d'Ivoire, Benin, Nigeria, Vietnam and Brazil currently the leading producers."
"It's great to see the commissioners handing out money to everyone and giving money away like that. I think they need to start putting a little on these roads out here and getting these roads paved. I don't think mine's been paved in 13 to 15 years. It looks like they need to put a little money in the roads."
"I, too, am a victim of the cranberry sauce problem. I went to a buffet in Rome recently and asked for turkey and dressing. They asked me if I would also like to have cranberry sauce. I said yes and they gave me a piece of cranberry sauce about the size of a quarter. When I got to the register it was 75 cents for the cranberry sauce. They may have gotten my 75 cents, but they will never get my business again."
"I was very impressed by Vice President Kamala Harris' comment that blaming the unvaccinated for the current surge in coronavirus will not accomplish anything. It's very rare when this Republican has something good to say about any Democrat."
"This is in reference to the party that wanted to know someone who repaired dolls. If they would call (706) 937-3583 and ask for Sue. I repair dolls, all kinds."
"Looks like Biden is rapidly becoming the divider in chief."
"Referring to Biden's laughable comment that the Kentucky tornado was caused by climate change, is that what caused the one we had when I was in college up there in 1974? This man should think about how he answers questions before he responds."
"Republican lawmakers and high-ranking officials are refusing to cooperate and answer questions about Jan. 6. Care to speculate why?"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.