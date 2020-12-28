Today's Forum for Dec. 29

"Thank you for printing so many positive comments in the Forum on Christmas. Happy New Year! May we have peace and harmony in 2021!"
"I enjoyed reading the 'positive comments only' edition of the Forum on Christmas morning. Maybe the Daily Citizen-News should start a new feature called The Feather (as in a feather in our cap. You know, because of peacocks being a thing here). It could exist as a place for positive comments about the good we see in our community and in our fellow humans. A place where people could be named (or not) and appreciated. Just a thought."
"I'm continually impressed by Dalton Public Works, which apparently got out and salted the streets on the afternoon of Christmas Eve, instead of being tucked up inside, warm and cozy like I was. Thanks to all involved. You've set quiet excellence as a standard. It's much appreciated."
"It is surreal to read the kooky conspiracy theories and obvious mistruths that my family members and former classmates post on social media. I will never view any of them in the same way as I did before they were swept up into Trump’s bizarro world."
"Did I expect too much in assuming that locally elected politicians would not participate in perpetuating ridiculous conspiracy theories and out and out lies?"
"Joe Biden does not hold himself up as the answer to everything. He is smart enough to surround himself with people who know exactly what they are doing. Then, when they do their works and report to him their findings, he is smart enough to listen to and heed their advice. Whew! What a welcome relief. Remember this when you vote, Democratic senators have been pushing for more COVID assistance for Americans for months. Republicans are preventing that assistance. This is a perfect example of why we need more Democratic representation in the Senate. Vote."
"I don’t think it is true that Nero fiddled while Rome burned, but Trump did golf while America suffered."
"Yes, the paper does print opinions of all sorts but it tends to lean heavily to the left."
"John Micek's column on '1177 B.C.', 'Folklore' by Taylor Swift and 'The Mandalorian' was wordy and boring. I almost fell asleep drinking my coffee. He was more interesting and readable when he was bashing Trump's every move."
"The grant for the Eton project is just another example of the Georgia Department of Transportation's ignorant waste of money. Their job is to maintain and improve our roads, not to fund city entrances, train depots or road signs named after anyone they can think of."
"Now that Christmas is over we can get back to ignoring the elderly, sick and needy people who are all around us. Remember that we can be kind to others year-round and not just at Christmas."
"Why are people that talk about patriotism, freedom and morals voting for a man that dodged the draft, lies with every breath, has no moral values and doesn't understand the Constitution? Trump cares for Trump only. Unless you are just like him, this doesn't make sense."
"The Atlanta Falcons have perfected the art of blowing a game. If it wasn't so hilarious how they are able to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory I would cry. The franchise needs a complete overhaul, beginning at the top with owner Arthur Blank, who can run a home improvement behemoth but is clueless when it comes to running an NFL franchise."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.