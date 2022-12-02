“How long do you think Raphael Warnock has been in the Senate? He just went in in January 2021. He hasn’t even been in there two years. Hopefully he will continue. But you said he’s been in there for years now and has done absolutely nothing. Where have you been? and Herschel has no plan for anything in reality because he doesn’t know what to do. He’s just talking.”
“Raphael Warnock took office in January of 2021. That’s not serving a lot of years.”
“Everyone raves about 5-star football players committing to colleges. It doesn’t matter if you’re a walk-on, a 5-star or a 2-star. You have to perform on the field. Just ask Ladd McConkey or Stetson Bennett. Both are getting the job done.”
“I know how to fix all this political mess. Do away with both parties and get people in there that fight for the people of the state and get rid of the ones that don’t.”
“Everybody out there in Forum Land, there’s a scam going around where they call you and tell you you need to add $400 to your Amazon account. I got two of them this afternoon and I’ve never even had an Amazon account. I don’t understand why the government can’t track these people and shut them down.”
“The more we Americans suffer from high gas prices, high grocery prices and high inflation, the more hard-earned taxpayer money that Joe Biden gives away to other countries.”
“You know, life is full of choices and sometimes these choices impact our way of life. We choose how to eat, what to eat, what not to eat and to exercise or not to exercise. Those impact our health, and if you’ve already got issues then it’s up to you as an individual to take care of your health, to exercise, to watch what you eat, instead of just going to a doctor and getting a pill to treat your diabetes or whatever situation you’ve got. I feel for people who have these problems, but folks if you go home and sit in your big old recliner every day then you’re not helping yourself. Get out and take a hike.”
“I would like to request that all the businesses on Hamilton Street as well as the banks would decorate their windows for Christmas.”
“There is no voter suppression in Georgia. If you want to vote, you vote. The polls are open enough days to where you can manage.”
“After being rejected by the voters of the great state of Georgia for the second time, Stacey Abrams has gone oddly quiet.”
“Dalton changed the time of the Christmas parade because it interfered with early voting. Chatsworth needs to change the date for their parade because it will interfere with the SEC championship game.”
“You know your freedoms are slipping away when the Democrats want to control free speech.”
“I’m a huge Chick-fil-A fan, but boy what a traffic jam we are going to have on Cleveland Highway when they finally open. It is already difficult getting from Hardees’s with Starbucks traffic, so when Chick-fil-A opens, oh boy!”
“Christmas decorations and pumpkins do go together, by the way. All you need to do is put a Santa hat on your jack-o-lantern and a big candy cane in his jaw and have plenty of candles.”
“You can’t do away with the Washington Post, the New York Times and the L.A. Times because we wouldn’t know what the left-wingers are up to.”
