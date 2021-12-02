Today's Forum for Dec. 3

"Congrats to Billy Napier! His dad would be so proud. Both class acts, wishing him and his family good luck in his new job as head coach at Florida. But let me throw in a 'Go Dawgs' for this weekend!"
"I agree with the commenter about traffic accidents. Nobody cares about traffic laws anymore. The three-way stop at West Emery and Loveman Lane is a disaster waiting to happen. I've had so many close calls there because nobody stops, they don't even hesitate. I also had a woman pull out in front of me from the St. Mark's Church parking lot and when I slammed my brakes and honked, she stuck her hand out the window and flipped the bird! I see her driving around with no regard for safety all the time. Nice representation of your congregation there!"
"Don't have kids if you are going to send them off to boarding school. That is not raising kids and makes you no better than the ones that have them and grandparents have to raise them."
"You think Marjorie Taylor Greene is helping to prevent Republicans losing elections? I think you have that backwards. I firmly believe that Trump’s antics and the election of people like her are the reason the Democrats got a leg up in the last election. If a true Republican is one who believes in the messages of Trump and MTG, then I’m fine with not being considered one. You understand that your definition includes white supremacists as true Republicans, right? It doesn’t matter how reprehensible your other beliefs are as long as you stick to the party line?"
"There is nothing wrong with the old post office that a small renovation can’t fix. As for parking, there’s a parking lot at the side of the building. Walk, it’s great exercise! Postal rates are constantly increasing to keep up with the economy. Is it possible the U.S. Postal Service could shut down?"
"On many, many occasions there are police cars in church parking lots or other lots chit-chatting when they should be at busy intersections where the accidents occur. Walnut Avenue is terrible. Red lights don’t matter!"
"Christine Flowers painted a pretty picture of justice in the Ahmaud Arbery case, but she conveniently left out some important information. Had the video taken by William Bryan not been made public, those three murderers would be free men today. As I read Flowers’ account of the crime, I was surprised that she wasn’t putting her usual duplicitous spin on it. In the end, she didn’t disappoint."
"What we really want for Christmas is to get big government out of our lives as much as possible."
"I sure would like to see a Golden Corral come to Dalton and be placed into the old Food City building on Glenwood Avenue. They serve great food."
"To the person wanting a grocery store up on Cleveland Highway, Ingles is a good store. It's a really nice, clean store. But you know what a really good thing would be? A Publix. Now that would be a good store."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.