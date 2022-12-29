“If you’re wondering what happened to the homeless residents evicted from tent city several years ago, look under the north bypass bridge next to the Cleveland Highway. Unfortunately, this site cannot be accessed by emergency or service vehicles. Like it or not, the homeless will always be among us.”
“Meghan Markle and her self-centered ego has now found herself included alongside the likes of Donald Trump, Kanye West and Elizabeth Holmes on the list of full-fledged narcissists. Maybe you can agree with her or think, as I do, that she’s a repulsive hypocrite.”
“Nobody should ever believe Michael Reagan ever again. Ukraine is fighting their own war because they were invaded. Ukraine is fighting America’s long-time enemy. We couldn’t get the Vietnamese nor the Afghans to fight their own war. No American soldier is dying in Ukraine for Ukraine so any cost is cheap.”
“I have been trying to reach a live body for 45 minutes regarding my food stamps. I need to speak with a live body, somebody that can answer a yes or no question. I have been transferred to everybody in Georgia. Does nobody work?”
“I noticed in your paper that we’re not the only one on our road that is having trouble with mail carriers. I think one way to solve it is to end Saturday delivery and take the extra money to hire better quality people and give them a test for lying, because if you lie you’ll steal. I remember back when all the mail carriers I knew were veterans and there was never any trouble.”
“I have a great idea. Let’s get all the people that voted for Biden to pay for the grocery bills for one month for all the people that voted for Trump. I can’t think of a better gift to give someone. It would be the gift that kept on giving.”
“I think every four years is too quick for this world soccer tournament to occur. Maybe once every 25 years might be all right.”
“If you’re looking for somebody to put in jail a good place to start are these Green New Deal people who have caused the price of energy to triple and quadruple in the past few years. I’m sleeping in a bedroom at night with no heat under two blankets while they’re flying around in Learjets and going to parties in air-conditioned tents. Why should they be able to use up the world’s resources while the rest of us live in poverty and deprivation?”
“We have lived and worked in Dalton most of our lives. We tried to shop in Dalton. The employees did not know where things were located in the store, when a truck might come in or any other question we might ask. We asked a young man if they had the Georgia SEC championship shirts. He never looked up from his phone and said ‘What sport?’ When we said ‘Football’ he said ‘We only carry local shirts.’ We shopped in Chattanooga and had a nice dinner without a convenience fee. Folks, train your employees.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.