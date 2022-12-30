“George Santos is the perfect representative of today’s Republican Party.”
“I thought I was stupid until I started reading the political comments in the Forum. I realize I’m a lot smarter than I thought I was.”
“Is anybody else out there sick and tired of hearing those four words? ‘Hello, I’m Mike Lindell.’”
“If Donald Trump really loved America he would shut up, get out of politics, go to Florida and play golf.”
“I would like to say a very heartfelt thank you to Shaw Industries for our Christmas gift this year and to Dalton State College pupils who came over to Whitfield Place and gave us a beautiful, wonderful time for Christmas. We appreciate it so, so much. Thank you girls and boys.”
“I just don’t get it. Georgia is surrounded by states that are the poster children for Republicanism and we can’t elect one lousy Republican senator. and let’s not blame it on Trump. We weren’t doing a great job of electing them before he came around. Get with the program, people. This is the Southeast, not the West Coast.”
“If Trump decides to leave politics, either voluntarily or unvoluntarily, that would be a great thing because people would have to find something else to gripe about. But I will say this, they would have forgotten about him sooner if the newspaper editors of America had refused to take letters about him.”
“Why can’t the American citizens have a vote on the border instead of relying on a bunch of people in Washington, D.C.?”
“To the reader who was critical of me for having a comment about Prince Harry and Meghan, you completely missed the point which was people should do things constructively with their time like helping at a food bank or volunteering at a hospital.”
“I’m listening to the news about the shooting at the Mall of America. Why is it that Americans can’t control their temper any better than they are? I don’t understand this. It’s like violence is fair game or something.”
“On Christmas Eve, I survived the rolling blackouts. I survived the frigid, in the teens temperature. I even survived all the positive comments in the Forum.”
“I hate to be the one to tell you this Jamie, but people don’t buy the Forum to read nice comments. Nobody wants to be bored on Christmas with nice comments, especially when reading the paper is all there is to do.”
“I believe we’d be better off without a president than Biden. Oh, we don’t have one, do we?”
“Many of the Forum contributors spill Democratic Kool-Aid every time they contribute.”
“I wish to differ with the Forum contributor who said Trump left a mess. He didn’t.”
“It looks like these climate people can throw that climate change right out the window. There’s no such thing. There’s four seasons and there will always be four seasons.”
“To the person that thinks Biden is the greatest president ever, I have a bridge in Brooklyn I’d like to sell you.”
