Today's Forum for Dec. 31

"Happy New Year to all! Please get vaccinated, wear your mask and pray for peace!"
"I'm planning on a nice, quiet New Year's Eve at home with my wife. We'll have a nice homemade dinner, watch a movie and hopefully stay up late enough to watch the ball drop in Times Square. I hope everyone else stays safe and sound as we say good riddance to 2021."
"Now that 2021 is almost over, it's time to make a few New Year's resolutions. I'm resolving not to gripe or complain as much. What are your New Year's resolutions?"
"If you think the 2016 presidential election wasn't rigged, but the 2020 election was, you need to wake up."
"To the person responding to why Republicans are angry and perturbed. How does the media’s treatment of Trump equal permission to fly '(expletive) Biden' flags in your front lawn where my child can read them on her way to school every morning?"
"I have a legitimate question about politics and I’m not asking this to get someone’s blood pressure up. But with 2022 midterms coming next year, can anyone tell me any legislation our representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has either sponsored or voted for that has tangibly improved our lives here in Whitfield? COVID funding? Child care tax breaks? Roads? Rural internet? New post office funding? Maybe something that carpet companies are benefiting from that helps create more jobs? I’m talking real, actual laws that have passed that are actively improving our lives here in Northwest Georgia. Thank you ahead of time for any insight."
"Under Biden the unemployment rate in Georgia is a record low 2.8% and the U.S. rate of 4.2% is lower than February 2020 under Trump."
"If you want to 'get back to normal,' that means getting vaccinated and not passing COVID around. Normal is a hospital that can serve everyone in a community when needed, not one that's clogged up from anti-science, selfish people who chose poorly and stupidly."
"I don't know about a cream cheese shortage in the Dalton area, but I know there is a Little Debbie Nutty Buddy shortage in the Dalton area. I can't find any at the dollar stores I frequent. This is bad."
"That cream cheese shortage, that's Joe Biden's fault, too, I want you to know."
"If you're in the hospital on a ventilator in the ICU, you might wish for government intrusion on vaccine passports. Yeah, you can't use it then but somebody might not have to go to the ICU if they paid attention to everything."
"I love reading all the comments from the Falcons haters. I guarantee you this. The second they start winning more games than they lose, those naysayers will crow about how they've been lifelong Falcons fans and have supported them through thick and thin."
"I've lived a long time, and I can honestly say the president of the United States has the most thankless job in the world. Even if he's doing everything right, he's doing everything wrong."
