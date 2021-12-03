Today's Forum for Dec. 4/5

"In complete agreement with the person who expressed in the Forum Wednesday that we should invest in small businesses on Cuyler Street. No doubt there are a number of businesses on Cuyler that have invested their dollars for many years. It's time to reciprocate, Dalton, and invest in the small businesses that have invested in this community."
"Let's see the Dalton City Council take some of the millions they've pumped into downtown with their pie-in-the-sky streetscape project and help out small business owners on East Morris Street — on the other side of the railroad tracks — by extending/repairing sidewalks, adding trees and generally sprucing up that business corridor. Yeah, it will never happen. Follow the money."
"Here's an idea: Stop using my tax dollars to prop up businesses, whether it's a mom and pop restaurant or a company that employs thousands. Local governments rarely see a strong return on investment when they give our tax dollars away, and many of those businesses send their profits out of town or overseas. Does anyone really think repaving a sidewalk downtown will entice more people to eat and shop there? It's a fool's errand."
"How much money are our insurance companies paying our politicians?"
"The Democrats are always preaching to everybody that wealth and capitalism are evil, but every time there's a holiday they run to the home of some billionaire or millionaire and they're so brain dead they don't even make the connection."
"It's real simple. If you are not vaccinated for COVID you are playing Russian roulette."
"Aaron Rodgers' COVID status affects his entire team, just as people in the general public who do not get a vaccination affect the rest of the general public. It's not hard to figure out."
"All I want for Christmas is a new president."
"Not only are restaurants' indoor eating shut down, but the drive-thru service absolutely stinks when you have to sit in your car for 15 minutes to be served through a drive-thru to pick up fast food."
"The GOP needs new leadership and quickly. Donald J. Trump is not the correct answer to any question."
"Just being a thorn in the liberal Democrats' side is all I need Marjorie Taylor Greene to do. That way I know she's doing her job and I'll vote for her again."
"It's nice to see someone sticking up for Marjorie Taylor Greene for a change."
"I'd take Marjorie Taylor Greene over Harris, Schumer and all these other folks. I'll second that motion because they hit the nail right on the head. Them people need to go from up there."
"To all the people bashing Marjorie Taylor Greene, why don't you run against her in the next election? Maybe one of you will win. You can then go to Washington and join Maxine Waters, Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer, 'The Squad' and Nancy Pelosi to finish destroying America."
"Donald Trump is just like Humpty Dumpty. He can put America back together again."
"Where are the police when all of these looters are walking into these high-end stores and taking whatever they want?"
"It really saddens me to see the number of people that are still getting arrested for possession and selling of meth. You'd think by now people would get smart."
"Does anyone know someone who restores antique dolls? If so, please put it in the Forum."
