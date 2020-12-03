Today's Forum for Dec. 4

"Our senatorial race boils down to whether we want our government to be a successful business or a charity."
"What's this fascination with the media reporting on what's happening in New York and California? Has it not occurred to them that the people in the middle of the country couldn't care less about what goes on in the East Coast? And how many years have people been complaining about this? Well, as long as I can remember and I'm 68 years old."
"I don't worry about having to explain something to a liberal Democrat anymore. Most of them don't have common sense."
"It amazes me that our president is more concerned about a 'rigged' election than people that are getting sick and dying because of this pandemic of COVID-19. He has not mentioned anything or shown any compassion or empathy toward the American people."
"If the Republicans have any chance of winning the upcoming runoff elections they better get off their lazy backsides and start sending out applications for ballots. In the last five days alone I have received five applications for absentee ballots, all from the Democratic Party of Georgia and one from an organization in Washington, D.C., that I have never heard of. So if you want to know how they operate, now you know."
"Those of you who have hated President Trump so much that you were willing to do anything you could to tear down this country and tear him down, he's not the problem, you're the problem."
"Sen. David Perdue's idea of saving America is to save it for his own pocket."
"It really angers me in the store when I put my groceries on the line at the register and I've got someone behind me not following the distance rule and they're already putting their things up before I can get checked out. I didn't like it before the pandemic but now I especially don't like it and especially when the person behind me isn't following the distance rules or wearing a mask. But these stores don't uphold the rules so what can we do? Go to Chattanooga."
"So after eight years of being asked to study retirement changes for first responders and with less than a month left to serve on the county commission, Chairman Laughter is finally doing so. A change merits evaluation, but it would be a big change and the study needs to be thorough and thoroughly understood. The city and county agreed to jointly study firefighting capabilities but the county backed out. That study should be done first because most calls that firefighters respond to are medical calls."
"I never thought I would see the day when Fox News and the Daily Citizen-News would sell out to the left."
"We went from 70 degrees on Thanksgiving Day to 27 degrees this morning. Drastic change in the weather from 70 degrees on Thanksgiving Day to 27 degrees this morning. How do you climatize when it's like that? You can't."
"After reading the piece on the nursing home crisis, it seems that their philosophy is 'heads for the beds.' I do hope Mr. Biden will remember his campaign motto of 'Competence, caring and compassion' for the elderly who have the misfortune to be in these places."
