Today's Forum for Dec. 5-6

"Sad to hear Walter Williams passed. His articles were very informative and he will be missed."
"I leave my buggy behind me when checking out. That will prevent the person behind you from unloading their groceries before you finish checking out. So many are not wearing masks. When Biden takes office, he is going to ask, not mandate, that everyone wear a mask when out and about for 100 days. I can’t stop laughing! Like people are really going to do that because he asked!"
"So, Whitfield County commissioners say the 2021 budget proposal posted for public review is not actually the budget that will be reviewed. It is in fact a 'wish list' that boosts spending 10%. Why did commissioners not clarify budget expectations to department heads? Why do department heads think a budget proposal is a wish list? The commissioners have been on a multimillion dollar spending spree all year even in the midst of the pandemic so why am I surprised at this folly?"
"I read that Joe Biden plans to forgive $10,000 of each student’s loan debt. Why should taxpayers be expected to pick up the tab for a debt that someone else knowingly incurred and benefited from?"
"To say that Trump's opponents and the media have never given him a moment’s rest or the benefit of the doubt because they're Trump haters ignores the fact that he lashes out at anyone who disagrees with him, attacks people because of their looks or physical disabilities, pretends to be a Christian and has used the presidency to line his own pockets."
"A day after submitting a comment concerning third-party groups registering voters, I received, in the mail from such a group, a letter addressed to my mom who passed away six years ago and never lived within 200 miles of Dalton. They want her to register ... unbelievable!"
"As I fill out my absentee ballot for the January runoff, I have visions of Mitch's snarky grin and my $50,000 stock loss during the pandemic."
"Wait, student loan forgiveness puts money in the pockets of one-third of American households and boosts the middle class? Seems like those people would have more cash to spend around town and help out everybody else. I'm not seeing a problem here."
"Why change the retirement age for firefighters and deputies? They knew the retirement age when they accepted the job."
"The sun is setting earlier, it's cold out, package volumes are at an all-time high, and the U.S. Postal Service has been under sustained assault by ideologues who'd rather it not exist. Cut the postal workers a little slack."
"Manly Jail Works is not going out of business. They are still in business as Manly Steel in their fourth location on South Hamilton Street. The building they sold to Kasey Carpenter was their third location since they began doing business in 1888."
"Trump’s never-ending theatrical performance over election fraud has raised nearly a half billion dollars, the majority of which will end up in his pockets. This is his biggest con yet."
"Firemen are the only people I know who get paid to sleep, eat, shower and shave, so if you factor in these times with the amount of time the regular person works, we all should get to retire sooner."
