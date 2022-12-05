“To the parent bemoaning her son, who attends school out of state, will have to find a way back to vote: Your son only had to request an absentee ballot. Georgia has no excuse absentee voting. He could have gotten an absentee ballot via mail, phone, online or in person. He has not been denied his right to vote.”
“It seems to me that almost always in our current society, that we live in a time where the intelligent people are being told to be silent so that the stupid people won’t be offended.”
“Stacey Abrams will never give up. She’s out there gathering as many supporters as possible and will run again when Kemp’s term expires.”
“You can rest assured that the Department of Justice will do absolutely nothing with the accused government corruption in the ‘Twitter files.’ After all, they got the results they wanted.”
“Please tell us what truths Democrats are afraid of. Is it climate change? Is it the 2020 ‘Big Lie’ that Trump won? Or is it every other word out of Trump’s mouth, because those are just some of the truths that the right has a hard time accepting.”
“The reason Mike Pence has to think before he speaks is because he has a habit of shading the truth.”
“Republicans say that Democrats want to restrict their behavior and speech, but they also want to codify, and therefore impose, their religious beliefs on everyone. We’re not all Christians.”
“If President Biden can destroy the country in less than two years, I guess Trump did a terrible job of making it great again, huh?”
“What, if anything, is the city doing to encourage walkability and density in the downtown core?”
“Before the election Republican issues were inflation, crime and abortion. Now, of little importance, it’s about Hunter Biden. You were gaslighted by Republicans who have no solutions but you couldn’t see it.”
“Donald Trump needs to get off the stage, completely out of politics. I voted for him twice but never again.”
“It was just a matter of time before Trump wanted to change the Constitution to benefit himself. What will it take for his base to wake up and see they’re being used?”
“How do you railway union members like Joe Biden and his liberal Democrats now?”
“Why doesn’t the state of Idaho put out a huge reward for information leading to the solving on this case? People will talk if they get enough money.”
“Something that stands out like a sore thumb is how the Democrats are always preaching to people how we are using too much of the world’s resources, but when they have one of their shindigs, boy, the sky is the limit. What a bunch of hypocrites. It’s disgusting enough to make you want to throw up.”
“Donald Trump will never serve a day in prison because the American people would not tolerate — even one they don’t like — an ex-president being in prison. You might want to go on the internet and see what happened in France on July 14, 1789.”
