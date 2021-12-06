Today's Forum for Dec. 7

"The Christmas economy depends on people buying possessions to celebrate the birthday of a man who renounced possessions."
"To the elderly gentleman commenting on paying school tax 'at his age.' You can go to the tax office to apply for an exemption from paying school tax because of your age. My tax bill dropped tremendously when I turned 72. One of the few perks of getting old!"
"So, the only people who oppose Marjorie Taylor Greene are people who support Waters, Harris, etc.? What must it be like to have such an either/or mindset? There are a lot of Republicans who would vote for a Republican alternative that doesn’t wear a tinfoil hat and talk about space lasers causing wildfires."
"Trump proved that he and people like Marjorie Taylor Greene are only out for themselves when he essentially endorsed Stacey Abrams for governor during a temper tantrum recently. His vengeance against Kemp is more important than his party or this state. MTG proves it every time she cashes a big, fat campaign check. What will she do if Republicans take back Congress and she can’t shake her lance at windmills anymore? Or even worse, if McCarthy actually puts her back on committees and she has to sit in meetings instead of thinking up ways to get press?"
"Are you kidding me? We spent how much on a shiny new tax building only to have the tax commissioner tell us to stay away because it has inadequate parking and poor traffic circulation? I know there's a drive-thru, but if I can't get to it because of all the people lined up waiting to park, it does no good. Whose brother-in-law 'planned' this boondoggle?"
"Companies and businesses, if you have signs out in front of your business that say 'Hiring' and people take the time to come inside and apply, be considerate enough to follow up with the applicant. I have heard numerous stories of people applying at several needing help and not hearing back. If you're that bad in need of workers hire them instead of making people believe they have a chance working there. Or take your sign down!"
"Trump is like Humpty Dumpty. All the king's horses and all the king's men will never put Trump in the White House again."
"The person who had the comment about Trump and Humpty Dumpty has apparently never heard the nursery rhyme or heard it correctly."
"Can someone explain to me how the government thinks it is fair and equitable to discriminate against groups of people by denying extra Medicare services based solely on their zip code?"
"Someone tell Marjorie Taylor Greene that cancer is not contagious. Yep, you elected her North Georgia"
"Marjorie Taylor Greene apparently thinks cancer is a communicable disease. If you support her at this point I have no idea why. Just an overwhelming hatred of people who actually know things?"
"I'd like to know where are all the millionaire and billionaires homes that Democrats are flocking to for the holidays. My family of Democrats spent the Thanksgiving weekend in a Quality Inn."
"Kemp and Perdue going at it for governor is the best Christmas present Stacey Abrams could ever ask for. Beautiful!"
