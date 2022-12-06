“I would tolerate the heck out of a Trump imprisonment.”
“Given that railway workers got almost everything they wanted, I’m betting they are pretty happy with President Biden.”
“I agree with the previous Forum caller that says our country is going down the drain because of our health. All we want to do is eat, watch TV and sleep. and then because of our poor health, we’ve got to pop pills. People, let’s get outside and do some exercise. Let’s see some people walking. It’s as simple as that. Just get out and walk.”
“Whoever it is that votes for the final four that plays for the national championship must be graduates of Ohio State.”
“I remember when Trump laid his hand on the Bible and pledged an oath to protect the Constitution. Now he calls for termination of that very document. Trump’s language is making it really easy to call for termination of the Second Amendment. All politicians, Republicans and Democrats, need to speak out now to protect our Constitution and our democracy.”
“You can tell Elon Musk is telling the truth by the way the left-wing media is fighting back.”
“If anyone wants to know why the United States Postal Service is losing money, just think about all of the junk mail that you get every single day. I bet it’s 75%.”
“I found out the definition of disinformation today. What that means is whoever’s using the word doesn’t necessarily mean the subject matter is false or is a lie, they just don’t agree with the subject matter. Therefore they’ll use disinformation because it could be a lie, but they’re not sure. Or it could be true, but they’re not sure. So they use the word disinformation.”
“Biden is referring to his son’s laptop incident as a distraction. Gee, everything about that has been a distraction and has been since day one. and the biggest distraction is sitting in a chair at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. I’m counting down the days until November 2024.”
“Politics, politics, politics. Is that all that people can think about? Is there not something else we can talk about? Something better, something of a more friendly nature?”
“When Hollywood celebrities pool their resources with Atlanta millionaires, the result is always the same: Democrats get elected. Unfortunately, I don’t see any way to stop it without changing the campaign finance laws, and the chances of that happening with the present Congress are slim and none.”
“To the reader who said they would like to have a bucketful of global warming, you had one of the best comments in the Forum I’ve seen in a long time. If you have any left, let’s take it to Al Gore’s house. I’ll drive and we’ll split the gas.”
“I saw the article in the paper about the firefighters going over to help with the flood over in Chattooga County. My hat’s off to those fellows. I think we’ve got as good a fire department and police department as there is. and I back them all the way.”
