Today's Forum for Dec. 8

"It looks like nobody wants to work with Kamala Harris."
"I agree with the person that wants big government out of our lives for Christmas."
"I agree that usually progress is wonderful, but with the new tax office didn't they think about parking before they did everything else? Should they have 35 parking spaces and 23 employees? That leaves 12 for citizens to come in and do their business. That's just kind of silly. You should have more."
"In 2020, the county commissioners voted unanimously to pay $620,000 for the new tax commissioner's building. We were told it provided easy in and out, two drive-thrus and convenient parking in front of the building. Now we're told — wait for it — parking is so limited that taxpayers are lined up into the street trying to pay their taxes. Who would have guessed that a building with only 35 parking spaces but 23 employees would have a parking problem? Bids to expand parking are $250,000 to more than $300,000. Yes, the new county commission chair and current commissioners are looking at a lower-cost parking solution. They shouldn't be having to do that."
"I will pay my taxes by mail if I can ever get the tax appraisers to straighten up their mistakes."
"Part of your responsibility when you run for public office is taking your signs down after the election is over, win or lose."
"The problem with Biden's 'Build Back Better' program is you don't know what his version of better is."
"I don't know why anyone would want a Publix in Dalton."
"To the person who keeps calling that comment in 'get the shot,' my response to that is get the shot only after you have discussed it with your healthcare provider to see if it's right for you."
"I think the Forum has discussed COVID shots enough. If anyone wants to get it, they would have gotten it by now."
"Not sure who is the more embarrassing representative: Lauren Boebert or Marjorie Taylor Greene."
"I just got approved for disability. I have not received Medicare yet. Does anyone know of a place to get eyeglasses where you make payments?"
"Most people say 'God bless America.' I want to say America, bless God."
"I'm still waiting on the Dalton City Council to announce plans to overhaul East Morris Street to give a boost to our many Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs who were self-made and didn't rely on local governments to give them millions of dollars in tax breaks to start a business. Many of these businessmen and businesswomen are from Dalton, and have provided jobs to hundreds of people throughout the years. Unlike the Market Street project, where many of the businesses are owned by out-of-town conglomerates who send their profits to their corporate headquarters that aren't in Dalton, our East Morris Street entrepreneurs' money stays here."
"I don't understand why anyone would waste their time speaking at one of the public hearings for the city or county budget. Their minds are already made up. Spend your time doing something else."
