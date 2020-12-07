Today's Forum for Dec. 8

"To the person who thinks Fox News and the Daily Citizen-News sold out to the left, are you saying they told the truth? I guess some see that as selling out."
"I recently went to my beauty shop and more than 10 people were there, and not one had on a mask. I agree with shopping locally and keeping money in this community, but if shop owners don’t care about my health, I don’t care about their wealth. Mask up, the life you save may be your own."
"My stock gained over $50,000 after the pandemic. Who’s your broker? Maybe you need to change brokers?"
"It's important to point out that since student loan debt is held by the government, forgiving it is no different than a tax cut. It just benefits normal people instead of the super rich."
"You got a letter asking your mom to register to vote? What a scandal! Now, if you see someone actually registering people without their consent or registering people that are not legal voters, please let us know. But just asking folks to register? Organizations are perfectly within their rights and within the law to ask people to register. That letter should have been absolutely no cause for concern and is not evidence of voting fraud. You can just throw it away. No harm, no foul. Find something to worry about that is actually worrisome. There is no shortage of actual problems in the world."
"I pity John Micek. After President Trump leaves office, he will no longer have someone to bash and his job security will be jeopardized. Mr. Biden will wave a magic wand and COVID will magically disappear."
"The weekend newspaper had a headline that some South Georgia residents were outraged by the planned trip to Georgia by President Trump. I read that Republicans were happy about his trip and some Democrats and left-leaning independents wished he would not come. But I never found the outrage mentioned in the headline. Was the article edited after the headline was written?"
Editor's note: In the story, Valdosta attorney Roy Copeland called the visit a “comedy of the absurd." He said: “I don’t support anything he stands for. He’s a person who has not done anything to make this country great. I think he’s here to rile up his base to support some of the false claims he’s propagated since the election.” Copeland also added: “I hope Trump loses support from his own party. It has grown past time for him to concede. Any respectable president would’ve done so, but he’s not respectable.” Sounds like outrage to me.
"President Trump's name-calling is a regional thing. Many people who live in that area of the country do it. It may be un-presidential, but get over it."
"So, Georgia’s election system worked just fine when Stacey Abrams was defeated, but not when Trump was defeated. Republicans, Trump is making you look like fools."
"I can attest that I saw no evidence of misconduct. I have served as a poll watcher during this election. Those who are handling the ballots and counting them have done so with professionalism. We must trust each other."
"I just realized that there are people reading this who think the Forum is just the editor's random shower thoughts rather than comments submitted by the community."
