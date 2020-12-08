Today's Forum for Dec. 9

"I see people fussing and crying over the commissioners and department heads' budgets. The majority of you have an issue controlling your own little household budget, so I wouldn't want you playing with our money. But if you feel so strongly, as my dad used to say, put up or shut up. In other words, three commissioner seats will be up in 2022 so throw your hat in the ring and you try to get the office and show us what you think you have."
"I doubt John Micek will lose his job because Trump lost the election. No one will miss Trump’s outrageous behavior and that includes Micek. He’ll have plenty of good stuff to write about when Biden takes over."
"Yes, yes, yes! Please take advantage of early voting."
"I want to know: Have any of our local politicians admitted that Biden won the election? It's time for them to show some leadership and stop cowering in fear of their misinformed base."
"It now seems that the liberal Democratic Party’s only way of allowing a possible COVID economic stimulus is to keep the poor in our society poorer and the rich less rich."
"The Forum should be an 'Editor-Free Zone.' Let us each respect one another's opinions and leave it at that. No more."
"It's strange that a significant subset of our populace decided they could choose their own reality by bleating 'fake news' at anything they don't want to hear and our response wasn't to exclude them from polite society."
"Interesting you quote Valdosta attorney Roy Copeland ridiculing the president's trip, however, omit from the same (editor's note) a comment from Steve Nichols saying Trump’s visit to Valdosta is a good move. Got ya!"
Editor's note: By quoting the Valdosta attorney, I was illustrating the outrage conveyed by the headline. I am aware there were pro-Trump comments in the story.
"An alert to the news media: Try sticking to the facts and leave your opinions and political leanings out of your reporting. People might start believing and trusting you again."
"Somehow Perdue's empty podium still gave a better debate performance that Loeffler."
''Ossoff and Warnock for United States Senate. Please vote blue.''
"Just wondering. Why hasn't David Ralston opined during this election fiasco in Georgia? The Georgia legislature will be meeting soon and this is not going away."
Editor's note: House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, regarding the state's presidential election controversy, was quoted in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday, “I understand people’s concerns. I understand that people are very suspicious of this election process we have been through." He added, “I would remind people if we overturn this one, there could be one overturned on us someday. We just have to be very careful about how we act out our frustrations and concerns and understand that these things can happen again someday.”
