“Congratulations to America Gruner for her honor in the Congressional Record. She serves our community with her whole heart and the honor is well deserved.”
“My response to the comment about railway union members’ like of Joe Biden and his liberal Democrats is the same as the flight controllers union of Reagan and his conservative Republicans. Reagan, though, fired all of them.”
“The Trump Organization was just found guilty of fraud and you still want to vote for him?”
“The best part of the Senate runoff being over is now my cellphone won’t get overheated from the avalanche of unsolicited, unwanted text messages. I was getting 10 to 12 a day. and every text message was about Herschel Walker — not a single one was about Raphael Warnock. Maybe that’s the reason Walker lost.”
“Run, Herschel, run, back to Texas.”
“Herschel Walker fumbled on his own two-yard line. Raphael Warnock scooped up the fumble and scored.”
“Georgia now has six more years of a qualified, competent and hardworking politician, who represents his constituents and not himself. Thank you, Donald Trump, we couldn’t have done it without you.”
“It costs money to send junk mail. The post office makes money handling it.”
“I’m confused. What does junk mail have to do with the post office losing money?”
“Cheers to the family members of the slain Capitol Police for not shaking the hands of hypocritical McConnell and McCarthy.”
“I’m sorry. I hate to bust your bubble but Trump did a terrible job at everything.”
“I would be so unbelievably thrilled to have Trump go to prison. Just so happy about it.”
“Does anybody see the FBI as being out of control?”
“Impeach Joe Biden!”
“How did it come about that Georgia and Virginia are the only Southern states that have Democratic U.S. senators? I guess the only thing you can say is there’s an oddball in every crowd. In this case, there are two oddballs.”
“I agree. I think Mike Pence would make a really great president. He speaks well, he knows what he’s saying, he doesn’t have to stutter or stammer. I do believe he is for the people. He makes a good appearance. I just believe he would be a good candidate for the presidency. However, I still like Trump. Since he’s declared his candidacy for presidency, I would have to vote for him. Pence would be a good second one.”
“I don’t always agree with John Stossel but his column on electric cars was spot on.”
“Well, folks, I can’t understand it. Everybody’s against Trump. Well, what did he do that was so bad during his four-year tenure? We were a whole lot better off than we are now when he left. and anybody that’s got any common sense knows it, too.”
“If Donald Trump is found guilty of a crime he will go to prison. He’s not a king, he’s not a god, he’s a criminal, and the majority of Americans want him held accountable. Thinking that people will revolt over a conman getting what he deserves is pretty funny. It would be the shortest attempt to overthrow the government since Jan. 6, which did nothing but get Joe Biden’s win certified even quicker.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.