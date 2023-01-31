“That is funny. County mowers out mowing like crazy with no grass to mow. Now come spring and summer when the view is blocked because of high grass you will not know where to find them. I guess just a way to waste fuel and time.”
“I am a Republican. But there is one man who claims to be but is not. He is only out for himself. A man who tore up this country and divided us like never before. A man who everybody he has been connected to is either in jail or been indicted, all of his close associates. This same man said anybody who went into the service was stupid and foolish. A multiple-time draft dodger. My father passed the driver’s test at 95. The wisest man I ever knew. He won the Bronze Star. We are three out of four generation wartime veterans, Vietnam for me. He should never be allowed near the Oval Office again. Is that the best the Grand Old Party can put forward? The man who took lying to a new level. The golf tournament that he said he won, he didn’t even play the first day. Please don’t vote for the waste of space. China, Russia, North Korea are loving our division! Elect Donald Trump and that is what will happen. Stay safe my friends and may God bless you all!”
“I wonder if the next law enforcement task force to break the law will be Gov. Kemp’s gangs task force that he talked about in his inauguration speech. He claims they are not afraid to go to cities where they are not wanted by local law enforcement. I sure do hope they don’t kill innocent, unarmed people.”
“Do you really believe any police department would tell any of their police officers to beat a suspect to death on camera?”
“I’m the person that buys my eggs in Delano, Tennessee. I live on the Tennessee/Georgia line. I regularly go to the farm to visit the families there. I prefer their eggs. So I would make a special trip there to get them, regardless of the offset in cost.”
“You ever watch ‘The Price Is Right’ where the contestants have to guess closest to the actual retail price of items to get on stage and play games for prizes? I would love to see President Joe Biden go on that show and see how much he would bid on items. Do you think he has any idea how much a DVD player costs? A bottle of aspirin? Talk about entertainment!”
“Another year, and another year the Falcons aren’t in the playoffs. As long as they have the Arthurs running the show there is no hope for that franchise. I’m thinking about finding a new team to root for, but a 50-year habit is hard to break.”
“If George Santos is the future of the Republican Party, then maybe they should look into disbanding and starting over from scratch.”
“I’ll be interested to see how everything works when the city is finished with all of the infrastructure at West Hill Cemetery. There is a lot going on with heavy machinery, trees being cut down, etc.”
“Is it baseball season yet?”
