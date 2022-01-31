Today's Forum for Feb. 1

"Conservatives love to scream Marxism whenever it looks like poor people might be gaining ground. Hasn't ever been true, but that hasn't slowed them down."
"We parents at Chatsworth Elementary School just want to say that we love our kids' new music teacher, Mrs. Jennifer Jones. She is totally awesome! Welcome, Mrs. Jones!"
"When you hear advocates of the proposed national voting legislation continue to talk about eliminating the filibuster, you know they are void of good supporting arguments for passing the legislation."
"Biden is not only throwing millions at problems, and not only billions at problems, but actually trillions at them. Or is it just an attempt to buy votes?"
"Dick Yarbrough summed it up perfectly in Saturday’s column. Trump’s desire for revenge against Kemp is going to hand Stacey Abrams the state of Georgia in the next election. I’ve said it all along: He has never cared about anyone but himself. All those loyal followers who think he’s loyal to them and loves America? He’d sell America to the Russians right now if it made him richer and more important."
"It's hard to believe that my elders that used to tell me not to believe everything I saw on TV will now believe anything they see on the internet."
"In the weekend letter to the editor Mr. Sanders compared Jan. 6 to Pearl Harbor and the Civil War. Really? 624,000 people were killed in the Civil War and 2,400 at Pearl Harbor. I don’t think there’s any comparison."
"Thank you for printing Ina Fay Manly's most worthwhile letter. The lady knows where of she speaks."
"Has anyone here received their government-sponsored COVID tests yet? I ordered mine two weeks ago and haven’t received them. A lady on the national news said she got hers three days after she ordered them."
"The same people who are screaming 'Let's go Brandon!' with a wink and nod to what it really means are the same ones scared of a couple of four-letter words in the Holocaust story 'Maus'? What is wrong with you people? Your hypocrisy is so dumb it doesn't make sense."
"Why is Joe Biden willing to risk thousands of American lives with Russia in a war that we cannot win?"
"I think you pro-vaxxer readers in the Forum should leave the anti-vaxxers alone."
"You know I don't understand the COVID testing thing. You can go to the drug store and get tested and it doesn't cost you a whole lot of money. You can go to free clinics and get tested. But if you go into a walk-in clinic because you're bad sick and can't wait to see your regular doctor, they charge you $250. The sad thing is your insurance will only pay $56.44 on it. Here you are left with a bill of almost $194. There is no rational reasoning for this, is there? What is a person supposed to do. I'm confused."
"If you all would stop ordering all of these packages through the mail, maybe these mail people could deliver your mail in a more timely manner."
"Seems to me this administration is more concerned about the Ukrainian border than our southern border."
