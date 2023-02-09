“Mary Hammontree, director of the Whitfield County Senior Center, is doing a wonderful job with the renovations and the updates to the building.”
“The balloon was over water before it was over our country. There is no excuse to let it invade our sovereignty. It happened because of perceived weakness. The Chinese know what Biden is.”
“To the person who said Trump just kept quiet about the three Chinese spy balloons on his watch: You are misinformed. The Biden administration has conceded that those three balloons were not detected during Trump’s tenure. Somehow, although they will not say how, they reconstructed those spy balloon flights that the Pentagon states went undetected due to an ‘awareness gap.’ Huh?”
“I’m glad I don’t have to try to defend Boebert, Gaetz, Greene, Lake, McCarthy, Santos, Walker, etc.”
“For the reader who says that Marjorie Greene actually has nothing to say about the future of the 14th District: This may be true to some extent, but she has brought enough embarrassment to the entire state of Georgia to last a lifetime.”
“As Dick Yarbrough points out, most of the worst sleep-deprived states are in the South along with Georgia. Adding to Georgia’s sleeplessness the sleep-deprived, elected Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is now keeping everybody awake ranting and raving nonsense. Obviously, ignorance is not bliss.”
“Well, our 14th District U.S. representative continues to demonstrate her well-known garish and bombastic behaviors and simplistic thought process. Tuesday night it was on full and appalling display during the president’s State of the Union address in front of tens of millions of viewers, both nationally and internationally. I’m beyond disgusted.”
“For those of us who had a sneaking suspicion that Marjorie Taylor Greene would make a fool of herself at the State of the Union address, she did not disappoint.”
“I’m struggling to comprehend the level of arrogance and lack of introspection that would lead Rep. Greene to complain about being underpaid and then show up to work in a fur coat.”
“Let’s see how many comments the Forum gets about how Biden looks and sounds instead of what he is actually talking about.”
“During Joe Biden’s State of the Union, he stated that inflation was out of control when he took office, when even though the annual inflation was only 1.4% and has steadily increased to 9% for the first time in four decades under his leadership. Currently, the average family effectively can buy $7,400 less today than it could in January 2021.”
“Biden’s move to get the GOP to not touch Medicare and Social Security can’t sit well with some of you older folks. You might have to give him a little credit for stopping your favorite party from making your lives even worse. Let’s see if they are true to their word.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.