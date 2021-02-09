Today's Forum for Feb. 10

"Think of all the positive things that might be accomplished if both sides (Republican and Democrat) put a tenth of the energy into actually governing and leading that they put into trying to find fault and sniping at the other side and worrying about their own hurt feelings. And yes, that includes not only officials, but a significant number of Forum contributors."
"So, when Liz Cheney or others don’t match lockstep with the party, they’re not good Republicans. I’ve got news for you, they’re placing country over party and ought to be applauded. They’re good Americans, despite what you and Fox think. You are confused."
"Thank you Rhoda Sims for clarifying what really happened at the town hall meeting. The press knew it wasn’t a press conference and was told so. Could it be the reporter was overzealous, disrespectful and refused to obey the rules? All we heard and read was how terrible Marjorie Taylor Greene was."
"If Marjorie Taylor Greene’s forum in Dalton was what Rhoda Sims said it was then why did Rep. Greene invite the press to begin with? Why can’t she answer a few questions? The 'Looney Tune' farmer found fertile ground in Dalton."
"Marjorie Taylor Greene is doing the best she can with the despicable RINOS (Republicans In Name Only) she has been 'blessed' to work with. If the government wants to pay her to be a desk jockey in Washington she will still be earning her salary."
"Marjorie Taylor Greene complains that she was 'allowed' to believe conspiracy theories. That is something a minor, single digit-year-old child might say: 'I'm sorry I didn't do my homework, teacher. My mommy 'allowed' me to stay up late and watch TV and I just couldn't wake up this morning and now I'm late, too.' Who is in charge of what Marjorie Taylor Greene believes? If it is not her she is not fit to have a driver's license, much less be in the Congress of the United States of America."
"Republicans, don't leave your party because of far-right radicals such as Marjorie Taylor Greene. I am sure there are Democrats that are not for socialism as Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are pushing for, but they have no plans to leave their party. Stay and fight for conservatives."
"I love reading people describing Nancy Pelosi like she's a Bond villain. Thanks for the chuckle."
"I would pay good money to have someone from the Forum try and explain to me how exactly President Biden directly impacts gasoline prices."
"Casinos are yet another way for the rich to take money from the poor. The house always wins."
"Knowing our populace, we’ll put a marbled Ten Commandments in place of the ol’ general."
"To the people concerned that moving statues 'erases' history: We could always replace it with a monument to the 44th U.S. Infantry Regiment, a group of American soldiers who gave the last full measure defending Dalton from an invading army."
"Now that Gen. Joseph Johnston has been relocated to the Huff House, let’s destroy everything that is a reminder of the Civil War, the Holocaust, the Trail of Tears. Those were terrible times. They need to be remembered so that it never happens again! Your children and our grandchildren need to know what happened. History is important!"
“'Student loan forgiveness is just a middle class tax cut, something we should be happy to see!' Absolutely not! Student loan forgiveness is transferring a debt incurred by a student who applied for and benefited from the loan to a U.S.A. taxpayer for repayment."
