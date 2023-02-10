“The majority of your problems in life would go away if you would just mind your own business.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene moved to this district because it’s the only place she could get elected. I hope everyone is happy with paying her to be a national embarrassment.”
“In a town with a median income of $27,500, why are there being built so many houses over $200,000 or $300,000? Nobody here can afford them.”
“After watching the presidential address and seeing and hearing all the yelling and screaming, it’s no wonder America is like it is. Like it or not, Biden is the president of the United States. Show some respect!”
“Democrats are the biggest hypocrites. They and their mainstream media cohorts are upset about the so-called rowdy behavior of some Republicans at the State of the Union. Democrats wrote the book on rowdiness at the SOTU during the Trump years. I guess they forgot about their leader’s juvenile behavior of tearing up Trump’s speech.”
“We elected our senators and congressmen and women to represent us. They need to work together and do their job instead of bickering back and forth like a bunch of spoiled brats. I guess Trump brought on a lot of this because that’s all he does.”
“Joe Biden, in his State of the Union speech, stated that two years ago the U.S. economy was reeling. Donald Trump presided over the fastest economic recovery in American history. Unfortunately, instead of simply continuing Trump’s policies and riding his coattails to a rapid resurgence, Biden mundanely seized the opportunity to pass several trillion dollars worth of unnecessary spending that fueled historic inflation, while putting a tremendous burden on small business owners and ordinary Americans.”
“The right is upset over what they’re calling Jean-Pierre’s bungled response to the Chinese spy balloon debacle. They’re saying it’s because she wasn’t truthful. and rightly so. They’re accustomed to Trump’s gang of much more practiced and experienced.”
“Is anyone else on Ridge Road having mailbox doors left open after mail delivery?”
“I’m guessing this bill to make it easier to recall district attorneys is going to result in a lot of recalls for those that won’t press charges on the police officers who beat and shoot unarmed citizens.”
“Rep. Greene is making us look like idiots. She’s embarrassing our town and our honor. My kids, who have moved away, won’t even talk to us about politics. They think we are crazy like Greene is. If she can’t behave responsibly, she’s got to go. Period.”
“Why aren’t all the anti-socialists complaining about both parties in Congress telling Southwest Airlines how to run their business? Why not let the capitalists just take care of the problems?”
“It’s absurd that I have to save like I might live to 100 because our social safety nets are so paltry. Just tax me a little more, let me spend my hard-earned money on stuff I want to do and make Social Security pay enough to live into old age, whether I pass at 75 or 95.”
“Let’s go Roadrunners!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.