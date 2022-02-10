“People will probably get off Trump’s back once the rest of you get off his bandwagon.”
“I will stop bashing Trump the day I see him led from the courtroom one last time handcuffed.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene’s tied hands are not what have made her completely useless in Congress. It’s her own big mouth and ridiculous antics that led to the hand-tying which then rendered her a nonentity. and let’s be clear: She likes it this way. Notoriety and fundraising have always been her goals. She was never there to do anything for you.”
“Mr. Reagan’s incorrect belief that the Keystone pipeline would have any impact at all on global oil prices is outstripped only by his suggestion that Biden should nationalize oil production to punish Russia.”
“No, Michael Reagan is from the Joseph McCarthy school of yellow journalism. Biden has positioned troops and involved NATO. Biden talked to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and vows to stop the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Did Reagan kiss Putin’s ring like Trump did?”
“Micheal Reagan’s ‘Russia is not our worst enemy’ on Feb. 9 is a wake-up call for all you Biden supporters. China is not to be trusted. They have infiltrated our country in so many ways. You may not like Trump but when it came to protecting our country against China it was the right thing to do.”
“Bad decision on building the aquatics center in the recreation center area. It’s a very congested area. The mall area would have brought more businesses to the mall and restaurants. The bypass would have made it easier access for all. Building on that side of town is very needed. It would have been a win-win on both sides to deed the property to the city.”
“Even though I don’t agree with everything in it, Ina Fay Manly’s letter in the weekend paper is the best explanation of Marxism I have seen since I was in college political science classes 50 years ago. Their goal then, just as it is today, is complete world domination and the only way to stop it is for conservatives to put up every conceivable roadblock.”
“Building a subdivision off of Cleveland Highway might be an attractive proposition for people from Cleveland who live in Dalton, but what about the people here who need apartments that can’t find anything affordable? I had to move two years ago and they were all in the $600- to $1,200-a-month price range. You could imagine what they are now. They were talking about this 30 years ago when I moved here and they still haven’t done anything about it.”
“Does anybody know of a clothing store in Dalton that carries 48-inch waist mens slacks or trousers? I’ve looked all over town and most people only go up to 44. Call the Forum if you know of a place.”
“The Super Bowl starting quarterbacks are both from the SEC. Has that ever happened before where the same conference had both quarterbacks in the Super Bowl?”
Editor’s note: After doing some research, it’s happened at least four times with the most recent being an SEC matchup between Peyton Manning (Tennessee) and Cam Newton (Auburn) at Super Bowl 50 in 2016.
