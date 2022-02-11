“Republicans, is there anything hypocritical about being obsessed with Hillary’s missing emails but being real quiet about Trump’s destruction of presidential documents? I didn’t think so.”
“No one has tied Marjorie Taylor Greene’s hands but MTG! She chose her path of stupid behaviors; nobody but her. She has been a total failure for the citizens of the district she purports to represent. Hopefully, some sanity will prevail in the next election and we can get someone to represent this district that doesn’t want to be in the news every day for all the wrong reasons.”
“I always enjoy ‘Kids’ Korner’ and I’m so glad every time it’s in the paper. and I loved Ruthie Rigsby’s karate practice so much I just had to say something. She so wonderfully captured the motion, and the passion. I can almost hear the ‘kiai!’”
“The image of a decrepit leader trying to lead a robust country like the United States is a contradiction in terms.”
“Anybody having voter’s remorse yet?”
“Those firefighters that rescued that man out of his house that was burning is just another reason why we should commend, recognize and thank the first responders, whether it be the fire department, police, EMS, whatever. They are right there to help us and we need to recognize and respect them and give them the credit they’re due. They put their lives on the line every day when they go out. They don’t know if they’re coming back or not. We need to be able to say thank you, thank you first responders for all that you do for us.”
“I am pro-vaxxer. I hate to tell you but the anti-vaxxers are the ones that keep this virus moving forward. It will never stop if you don’t do something about it that’s simple and easy to do.”
“I love the articles in the paper about the tunnels in Dalton. That’s interesting and I remember some of it. Keep up the good work.”
“I really enjoyed the stories about the tunnels in Dalton. I’d like to see more stories along those lines.”
“Maybe if CNN spent less time investigating the Trump family and investigated the Biden family, maybe their ratings would be up.”
“Twenty years ago in America we had differences of opinion. Ten years ago, we had lively debate. Now anything anyone disagrees with is referred to as ‘misinformation.’ This is yet another step on the road to Marxism and socialism. Buyer beware.”
“Biden’s response to this Russian/Ukrainian situation is an embarrassment to all Americans.”
“So let me get this straight. The city of Dalton is going to squeeze the aquatics center in at the James Brown Park, where it’s landlocked, very limited parking, and located in the old part of town with narrow streets leading to it. and wasn’t that the reason why Heritage Point was built because Dalton had outgrown the rec center? and the City Council couldn’t afford to pay for the mall land but raised the aquatics center budget by $3 million when they announced it. When something doesn’t make sense I gotta think politics is involved and not what’s in the best interest of Dalton.”
