Today's Forum for Feb. 12

"Responding to the letter from Rhoda Sims, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene only introduced one bill and that was on Jan. 21 to impeach President Joe Biden. She had no cosponsors. The rest of the bills, which most likely won’t pass, were introduced by others and Greene just added her name to them. So for all her engaging, kind, etc., etc., town hall meeting in Dalton, on Jan. 21 she was spiteful and divisive. We deserve better representation."
"I am so sick of the timidity of the elected Republican senators and representatives. It’s about time they adopted the ‘take no prisoners, scorched earth’ policy of the Democrats. They don’t seem to realize the Democrats are only interested in total power and control of our country. The Democrats will say anything, do anything, to achieve their goals. Morality and integrity are not important to them. Listen up Republicans, ‘taking the high ground’ against the Democrats only makes you an easier target."
"All the bored and apparently unemployed constitutional law experts offering up their expertise for free in the comments are so entertaining."
"I want to express how amazed I was at the awesome experience I had at the Whitfield County Health Department while getting my COVID vaccine. What I expected to be a hassle and a long wait was the most efficient, hassle-free and pleasant experience one could imagine. In the midst of this pressure-packed, stressful pandemic every point of contact — from the person that took my temperature, to the security professional that guided me to my vaccination line, to the folks that administered my paperwork, to the happy person that painlessly popped my shot, then told me how to rub it down to minimize future shoulder pain — all were happy, helpful and amazing. It was this way for both my first and second shot. This experience affirms my belief that we live in an exceptional community, with exceptional expectations. Our health department and its people executing this vaccination operation are exceptional and excellent. Thanks to them all!"
"It’s a shame that the media doesn’t give all of the ignorant members of Congress the attention they deserve, not just the ones they hate."
"I think allowing casinos in Georgia will just bring a trashy factor to our state. We don’t need them. They will not benefit the average Georgian."
"The rich are not taking money from the poor in a casino. The poor are giving them the money. By the way, the poor occasionally take money from the rich there. It is called gambling."
"To the citizen that's offering good money to explain how Biden will impact gasoline prices, here's your explanation and you can keep your money, you'll need it to pay for higher gasoline prices. 1. Biden is stopping any further leasing of federal lands for oil and gas exploration, which is what Obama did during his eight years. This will lead to less supply of crude oil available for gasoline production. Less supply leads to higher prices. Biden's actions are directly opposite to Trump's actions. 2. Biden has shut down the Keystone pipeline, again limiting supply of crude oil for gasoline production."
"Senate Republicans are very mad at the poor job the ex-president’s lawyers are doing trying to defend him. They’re still gonna vote to acquit but they sure are upset at how little they’re being given to work with."
