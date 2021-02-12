Today's Forum for Feb. 13-14

"When you say we need to remember the Civil War, the Trail of Tears and the Holocaust you are totally correct! However, remembering the Civil War with a statue of a Confederate soldier is not really the way to do it. Do we need a statue of Hitler to remember the Holocaust or a statue of Andrew Jackson to remember the Trail of Tears? Johnston is still around. If you miss him, just drive a few blocks. And as for his presence being a reminder of history, I promise that very few people had any idea who he was or what he did until all this started."
"Please don't replace the statue with a hideous peacock. A little landscaping of Johnston park should be sufficient."
"Read in the paper that over 20,000 COVID vaccinations have been given in Whitfield County. I'm 75 and every time I try to make an appointment they are all booked up. Didn't realize we had that many people in the county that would meet the criteria to get vaccinated before me."
Editor's note: You aren't required to be a Whitfield County resident to make an appointment at the Whitfield County Health Department for a COVID-19 vaccination. You only need to be a Georgia resident.
"A pipeline is the cheapest way to move crude. Per Biden it no longer is happening. The oil will now be obtained in more expensive ways. Thus gas prices go up. Simple economics."
"In Rhoda Sims' letter to the editor concerning attending Marjorie Taylor Greene's town hall meeting she states, 'If you had been there, you would have heard of the many bills she has cosponsored and bills she has introduced.' Ms. Greene took office on Jan. 3, held a town hall meeting Jan. 29. In that 26 days there were eight weekend days and one holiday. That leaves 17 days for her to introduce bills. What bills specifically did she introduce other than the laughable bill to impeach President Biden?"
"Marjorie Taylor Greene is supposed to 'stay and fight for conservatives.' So, QAnon is what conservatives actually believe. The barking dogs of ignorance and delusion. Georgia counted the presidential ballots three times. The dictator still didn’t win; America did."
"Casinos would be an additional source of revenue for Georgia. People who want to gamble will go to other places and lose their money there. As with the lottery, people make their own choices."
"Casinos are not the rich taking money from the poor. They are the poor giving money to the rich and there is a big difference. Nobody forces anyone to gamble! It is time we spend less time blaming each other for our plight and more time creating our own personal progress."
"Please publish interviews with all the people running for the commissioner seat before early voting begins. We especially need to know their position on masks. We need someone who will listen to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and protect us. Not another 'good old boy'!"
Editor's note: Later this month we are publishing interviews with the candidates for the District 3 seat on the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners. There is also a candidates forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Dalton Area on Tuesday. More information on that event is on page 2A.
"For those who wish to solve the issues of so-called cheated elections, there's another one coming up on March 16. Sign up for poll watching, show up on time to your assigned precinct, then stay for the day to do your duty."
"Greene defended her grown, middle-aged woman use of the 'R word' to insult people who have Down syndrome by saying that 'it's in the dictionary.' Lots of words in the pages with no shortage of ones that are appropriate for you."
"It is interesting to me that conservative news networks are downplaying the impeachment hearings. It would be the perfect opportunity to convince those that continue to support Trump that he lied to them about election fraud and that he instigated the attempt to overthrow our republic. I expect any day for them to run out of anything else to talk about other than the hearings that they complain that Snuffy Smith, a Democrat, stole a Republican chicken."
