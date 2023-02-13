“In summary, old ‘Carnival’ Joe Biden and his State of the Union speech with so many words in a nutshell. When you want to help people, you tell them the truth. When you want to help yourself, you tell them what they want to hear. With his public approval in a very deep hole, he only said what he figured the public wanted to hear and then pleads for everyone to ‘help me keep my job.’”
“The thing you have to understand about Rep. Greene and her supporters is that they are absolutely terrified of everything. Conservative news and social media reinforces these fears constantly, because it makes them a lot of money. Then they lash out at whatever they are supposed to be afraid of today, and the rest of us have to deal with the collateral damage.”
“It is foolish to be embarrassed by Washington politicians. You are going to be embarrassed continuously. Why let that happen?”
“Just when I think Mrs. Greene can’t get any worse — she does!”
“If Marjorie Taylor Greene embarrasses you as a Democrat, how can you not be embarrassed by your president who lies continuously? He lies as much as Trump does.”
“Funniest comment of the week was by James Carville wherein he said MTG is like Tonya Harding goes to Congress. I laughed so hard I cried! So true, so sad.”
“Your/our shortcomings are our own. Trump is not responsible. He, like us, would be better off if we owned up to them.”
“No. Trump’s lies were as obvious as Biden’s.”
“The people who voted for Rep. Greene were voting Republican. She was just the one on the ballot. Doing so says nothing about what they think of her. It says everything about what they think of Democratic politics.”
“Mailbox lids on Sane Road, which is near Ridge Road, are also left open on some days.”
“So, a submitter to The Forum thinks that Marjorie Taylor Greene is a ‘national embarrassment’? Let me assure you that anything MTG does or says that you find embarrassing pales in comparison to the big national embarrassment that is the leader of our country. I doubt that many world leaders know who MTG is, but they definitely know who the president is.”
“During the State of the Union address, I distinctly remember hearing President Biden, during his ‘list of accomplishments,’ say that the price of gas and the price of food is decreasing. I just left the grocery store, and I disagree with those statements. The price of neither gas nor food is coming down. Both continue to become more expensive every day. How far will they go with this? Americans are in a bind.”
“The huge train wreck and toxic chemical spill in Ohio have me wondering: Do the city and county have plans to deal with the same thing if it happens here? We’ve got a lot of rail traffic, after all.”
“I think our Dalton Police chief and our Whitfield County sheriff need to get together to do something about the music noise from both automobiles and residences and the loud vehicle exhaust we are forced to hear. Music so loud with heavy bass you feel vibrations. Since a quiet sickness sign was put up for two terminally ill neighbors nearby, we have some very rude men who have increased their noise as if harassing them. Something needs done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.