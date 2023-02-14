“I would like to give a shoutout to the Black History Month concert that was performed at the Mack Gaston Community Center on Sunday.”
“Every time I save a nickel for a rainy day it starts clouding up that night.”
“After watching the Super Bowl and only about two minutes of the halftime show with Rihanna, I concluded that if she is entertainment then Americans are very easily entertained.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene in her fur coat, screaming and hollering in the House. We’ve had liars and corrupt people in Washington for years and years, and now they’ve decided to bring in the clowns and I really love it.”
“To follow along with the recent Marjorie Taylor Greene bashing (one of my favorite pastimes of the past thee years), she followed up her antics of embarrassing us again during the State of the Union address by going to Idaho and going on a rant about United 93 on 9/11. Stating: ‘No one on the ground died, everyone on the plane did,” when insulting the military’s decision to not take down the Chinese balloon until after it was over water. First off, why is our representative in Idaho? Is everything going so well here in Dalton, Ringgold, Chatsworth and the rest of her district that she feels her time is better spent insulting our military decisions in Idaho? Secondly, can you imagine being a surviving child, spouse or parent of one of those victims of Flight 93 and hearing her say that just to try and score political points? So embarrassing.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene interrupting the State of the Union message was simply classless and rude. As my late mother would have said, ‘She was born in a basement and never brought up.’”
“All of you who keep badmouthing in the paper Marjorie Taylor Greene, you might as well get used to her. With 75% popularity in her district, she’s not going to be going anywhere anytime soon.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene is doing exactly what we conservatives elected her to do.”
“Anyone else think the military is just thrilled to fly ‘combat’ missions against weather balloons?”
“I think Joe Biden has a lot of people fooled when they think he is weak. I wouldn’t want to push him into a corner.”
“Beware politicians selling Bibles, religious demagogues promoting one nation, one religion or signs of Jesus clutching the American flag at Calvary. Religious exploitation is a way of selling totalitarian government.”
“Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ speech was the best one I’ve ever heard.”
“Social Security and Medicare are just a toy for the Democrats.”
“The only thing Biden will go down in history for is he’s the world’s greatest liar.”
“Congressman George Santos lied about everything. He lied about his mother, his education, his career, literally everything. The next thing they’re going to find out about him is he’s really a Democrat.”
