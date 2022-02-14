“Folks, this is just a PSA. Don’t have cold soup or Marjorie Taylor Greene will be coming for you! No gazpacho in the USA!”
“People in the 14th Congressional District would be exponentially better off with no one representing us. In addition to causing her to be stripped of any function, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s mindless antics provide late-night comedians with endless material that reflects on everyone in her district, regardless of whether or not you voted for her.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene voted against the infrastructure investment because it was full of pork.”
“One year ago the statue of Gen. Joseph Johnston was relocated to the Huff House. I think that was a good decision.”
“The picture of the presentation to Florida head coach Billy Napier brought a tear to my eye. Bill was a fine man and I know he would have been so proud of Billy. Also great to see Kurt as the Murray County High School football head coach.”
“Can Biden answer questions from reporters without calling them names because he doesn’t like the questions? Lester Holt asked when the temporary inflation would end and was told he was a ‘wise guy.’ Answer the question cause we would all love to know. Our 401(k) took a big hit!”
“Thought I’d check out the new location of the aquatics center at the James Brown (Davis) Park. What is the City Council thinking? There is not adequate space for a class facility with parking. In addition, it’s in an area I would not want my family to visit, most specially out-of-town visitors.”
“With all the evidence stacked against Trump, with all the White House documents removed illegally by him, how can anyone keep supporting this man? Especially after he stood and busted how Hillary had deleted email messages. He is a danger to society.”
“Freedom convoy logic: I demand freedom because I’m a hard-working patriot that cares about my fellow citizens and our economy. So I’m going to go park in one place for weeks, not work, live off everyone else’s money, cripple the economy, keep citizens upset, keep citizens unable to work, unable to have peace in their homes and cause taxes to go up because everyone’s having to spend so much to deal with us and our defecation products laid out in public. Oh, and the swastika flag people are definitely on our side. They’re right here with us. But we’re good people!”
“Left-wing governor of California Gavin Newsome requires everyone to wear a mask indoors and then takes his off during a recent football game, then defends it, saying it was an honor to have himself photographed with Magic Johnson. Would someone get the Pepto Bismol? I’m about to be ill.”
“I’m a Republican, and if the Republicans in Georgia continue to gripe and complain about the presidential election then they won’t have to worry about it. It will be Gov. Stacey Abrams’ problem.”
“The reader that said Trump would be in jail by the time the next election rolls around, who’s gonna put him there? Henny Penny? Chicken Little? The Big Bad Wolf? Yeah, I have a lake lot in Utah on the Great Salt Lake.”
“The people who voted for Joe Biden may be getting what they deserved with high gas prices, inflation and bare shelves, but we the people who didn’t vote for Biden aren’t getting what we deserve and we don’t like it.”
