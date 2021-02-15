Today's Forum for Feb. 16

Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.