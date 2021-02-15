Today's Forum for Feb. 16

"Gas was $2.14 a gallon when President Obama left office. The president simply doesn't have any direct control over the price of a global commodity."
"Choose wrongly and not only will history be unkind, but unless you repent, you will face the wrath of God!"
"Once again the photos in the paper from start to finish show the mentality in the city of Dalton and Whitfield County. Even with our commissioners! No distancing, larger groups and no masks!"
"Responding to those people who don’t like the minimum wage. If you’ve got minimum skills, a minimum education, show a minimum amount of motivation and provide a minimum contribution to the workplace, why should someone be forced to pay you more?"
"I would like to say a big thank you to the Whitfield County Health Department for what a great job they are doing with administrating the COVID vaccine. From the first person you greet at the front door until you leave the building after getting your vaccine, it is a professional and smooth process the whole way. Thanks to all of you there for doing such a great job!"
"Statues are not meant to teach history. That is what books are for. Statues are outward representations of the values of a group or community. It does not matter what Gen. Johnston did or did not do himself as most of these statues were placed in the Jim Crow era, many years after the Civil War, to remind Black Americans they were disenfranchised people in the South. That is why so many are placed at courthouses and in city squares. If you truly care about 'history,' then you will read up on the history of Confederate monuments. If you can honestly do that and still think that the statue would be better downtown than at the historic Huff House, then it's for reasons other than history and we all know what they really are."
"Please don't start shooting negativity about casinos in Georgia from what 'you' think. Last time I checked, no one is handcuffed and forced to go inside!"
"You'd think a community hit so hard by the scourge of opioid and meth addiction would have more reservations about letting gambling addiction run rampant."
"Student loan forgiveness isn’t a middle class tax cut, it’s helping freeloaders to default on a loan that they were all too happy to make until it was time to start making the payments."
"John Stossel is pretty good at beating up strawmen. He might like to know that the Democratic Socialists of America endorse exactly the same type of public/private economy that he lauds in Sweden, but I guess injecting facts into his column would spoil it."
"James Freeman Clarke said it best: 'A politician thinks about the next election. The statesman thinks about the next generation.' We just witnessed 43 politicians subserviently kiss the feet of their 'king' and ignore the rule of law and their oath to the Constitution."
"If Dianne Putnam believes that Marjorie Taylor Greene wasn’t stripped of her congressional duties for her past media transgressions but for being a strong conservative and staunch supporter of President Trump, how does she account for other strong Trump-supporting conservatives in Congress who are still on committees?"
