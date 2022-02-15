“The GOP just left office a little over a year ago and already have grand plans to make things better for us. Why didn’t they do some of that when they were in office?”
“A return to our pre-Biden energy policy and energy independence would make a serious dent in inflation and give us more leverage against Russia and our other enemies.”
“I don’t remember the drive-in down on South 41. I’m not saying it wasn’t there, I just don’t remember it. I do remember being up there the Cherokee Drive-In up where Wheeler’s lumber company was. There used to be the Cherokee Drive-In there because my dad ran the projector. We’d get us a sackful of Krystals, a blanket and go up there. If we got sleepy, we’d go to sleep until daddy got off from work. We enjoyed the movies. We’d go down on the playground and play on the wings until the movie started. It was a fun time. I wish there was a drive-in close nearby now. I think there’s one over by Ellijay in that area. But I think it would be nice if Dalton had one.”
“All you people who voted for Trump, we do not deserve what we got from him.”
“Let’s defund all politicians and see what will happen.”
“I don’t share Dick Yarbrough’s high opinion of Brian Kemp. But then again, Georgia’s governors have never done much, have they?”
“I have to turn this around and ask the person, are you totally oblivious to what Trump did to this country?”
“It’s hilarious. You liberal Democrats are so scared of President Trump that you just can’t let him go. Biden has been in office for over a year and you still can’t let go of President Trump.”
“On the subject of where to build the aquatics center, trying to predict what the fickle public will do is never an easy task. and it’s especially difficult in Dalton because all of the good locations have already been used up. So right out of the gate, you are at your second, third and fourth choice. The aquatics center might help the mall, then again a lot of people would go out there just for the aquatics center and never go in the mall. So the rec center, overall, is probably the best place to put it.”
“The fact that Marjorie Taylor Greene got put off the committees shows that she has the right causes.”
“The news media’s purpose is to inform the public, but it’s evident from watching and reading many different sources much of what we see on TV and read in the newspapers has nothing to do with the truth of the facts, unfortunately.”
“Stop the hypocritical garbage. First, what President Biden says is barely foul language and we have heard this from him ever since he first got in Congress. Second, Trump was 100 times worse than Biden. Remember, your man wanted to do things to women that the Dalton Daily Citizen will not publish if I mention them. Trump will never be as decent of a person as Biden. Most would not even remind repeating Biden’s fourth-grade language to their priest, but would definitely change the words spewing out of Trump’s mouth before repeating to a priest.”
“Biden calling someone a wise guy is putting it mild to what Trump would have called them. He even had people removed from the press conferences. He even called them bad names. It’s funny how Republicans forget so soon.”
“My blood pressure is high but my spirits are low so that should even things out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.