Today's Forum for Feb. 17

"Supporters of Donald Trump evidently don't believe in democracy anymore. They have followed a man who is ignorant of the Constitution and how the democratic process works. Trump is a would-be dictator who tried to perpetuate his political power by subverting the democratic process, culminating in the horrible events of Jan. 6, 2021. If Republicans ever want to win another presidential election they need to excise him from the party. Hopefully, McConnell's post-impeachment speech has started that process."
"Impeaching Trump was about the the next election. And, there are no statesmen in Washington. None."
"Is it written in the Republican Party’s platform that they all have to vote on everything the same way?"
"I'm a Republican but I'd like to say that this Mitch McConnell needs to go from up there. Him, Pelosi and Schumer. As long as they are there, there are always going to be problems."
"To the lady who was wanting to know where to go in Dalton to get her hair washed and cut, go to the beauty salon called Everyone's Welcome and ask for Crystal McClure. I've been going to her for 12 years. She washes, cuts, perms, colors, everything, and you will be very pleased with her and the prices."
"Gov. Kemp plans to 'give' teachers an extra $1,000 because they deliver online lessons. I live across from a teacher who was out working in her yard all spring, she didn’t look at all burdened with the online responsibility. These same teachers will receive federal stimulus checks. He also plans to gift state workers with $1,000. Teachers and state workers have great taxpayer-funded benefits and pensions. Put the taxpayer-funded checkbook down!"
"Student loan forgiveness is simply the government saying 'We are going to reduce the amount of money you owe us in the future.' This is a targeted tax cut, and frees up middle income earners to put more of their money into the local economy and grow their families. I for one am glad to see the middle class getting helped out for once, instead of the rich and big businesses."
"The article about Rep. Greene wasn't biased. It's just that writing down the things she actually says and believes and forcing her voters to face it makes them uncomfortable. Vote better next time."
"If this person believes Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of them — a true Republican — your party is in deep trouble."
"I'm not a fan of 'The Squad' but at least they don't subscribe to QAnon as does Marjorie Taylor Greene. They do not believe that forest fires are caused by Jewish lasers from outer space. They do not believe that the Newtown and Parkland shootings were staged. They do not harass teenaged survivors of school shootings. They do not believe some celebrities and politicians kill babies and drink their blood. And they do not believe in murdering political leaders. These are all positions that MTG has taken in the past."
"What Congress did to Ms. Greene, our representative, does that mean we don't have to pay federal income taxes anymore? That's taxation with representation. It cannot happen."
