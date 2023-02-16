Editor’s note: In response to Tuesday’s Forum comment — “The huge train wreck and toxic chemical spill in Ohio have me wondering: Do the city and county have plans to deal with the same thing if it happens here? We’ve got a lot of rail traffic, after all.” — Jevin Jensen, chairman, Whitfield County Board of Commissioners, responded: “While we pray to never suffer such a horrific accident as the recent train derailment in Ohio, Whitfield County has recently updated its hazard mitigation plan in partnership with our cities. The plan includes chemical spills by train or truck. Our emergency management group also works with surrounding counties and fire departments to test our response to simulated emergencies. A copy can be found here: https://whitfieldcountyga.com/ema/HazardMitigationPlan.pdf.”
“The person who said that Biden will go down as the world’s greatest liar evidently has never heard or seen Donald Trump. The only time Trump wasn’t lying is when he was asleep.”
“Republicans to kids: More guns, less books.”
“Why is there not a Hispanic board member to represent the 71% of students for Dalton Public Schools?”
“Anyone supporting Marjorie Taylor Greene at this point just isn’t paying attention. Period.”
“Has the Forum become a bash MTG pulpit? These people need to get a grip. Maybe the Dalton Daily Citizen should provide a special column just for her.”
“As P.T. Barnum once said, there is no such thing as bad publicity. Forum readers are doing MTG a great service by keeping her in the limelight.’
“Nikki Haley said the United States is not a racist country. Why do Republicans want to believe that obviously untrue statement? If the Democrats cry racism too often, it’s to counteract that ridiculous notion that we are not a racist country. The only people that think that are privileged white people or Republicans running for president.”
“Republicans feign great concern over the many near misses at American airports, yet they are conveniently silent on the almost daily mass shootings in this country. That might mean irritating the NRA and gun manufacturers, their biggest donors.”
“The people and organizations who are funding the ‘He Gets Us’ videos are the very people who need to learn from them.”
“China has learned by flying that balloon over our country that our president and our military are weak.”
“Seems as though you can’t even take up for yourself, even if it’s in self-defense. Like the guy in Texas and the lady in Houston that were taking up for themselves in self-defense and still got locked up. What is it going to take for people to wake up? This is still America, you can defend yourself to keep someone from hurting you — or you should be able to — without having to go to jail. I don’t know what it’s going to take for the Democrats and the woke agenda to actually wake up.”
