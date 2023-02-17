”Thanks for the info in the Forum in the editor’s note on Friday. Can’t imagine what these poor people are going through and how many will suffer due to ‘mechanical issues.’”
“Without you naming somebody in Texas, it seems Ian Michael Downs’, 30, of Littlefield, Texas, story of self-defense to the police didn’t seem to match and neither does your story and hysteria. Voted for MTG didn’t you?”
“A couple of comments: MTG doesn’t need the Forum to keep her in the limelight; ignoring her would be worse. Blaming Democrats for problems in Texas is nonsense when every political, educational and legal state entity is controlled by Republicans. With 71 U.S. mass shootings, several at schools, in the first 45 days of 2023 following 647 in 2022 (44,000 total deaths by gun violence, about the same that perished on our roadways vs. a 20-year Vietnam War saw 60,000 KIA/MIA and three-year Korean War saw 41,000 KIA/MIA), you would think our political and legal representatives would work to mend gun control laws rather than end them.”
“Tucker Carlson makes George Santos look like honest Abe Lincoln.”
“It won’t be a laughing matter if we discover the U.S. government used a $400,000 sidewinder missile to shoot down someone’s homemade weather balloon.”
“’Don’t say gay’ is just a catchy meme invented by the far left to keep people from actually reading Florida’s law. Using it in a headline at the top of the paper just shows how far left the Dalton Daily Citizen leans.”
“Putin thanks you for your continued support of Marjorie, he’s getting exactly what he paid for.”
“Which is better, more gun laws or more good people with guns to stop mass shootings?”
“I doubt if the shootings in Chicago every weekend are by the members of the NRA. Get a grip.”
“The only thing missing from Biden’s State of the Union performance was a hat and cane. Otherwise, Marjorie Taylor Greene summed it up pretty well in one word: ‘Liar.’”
“There are homeless people everywhere you look. People streaming across the southern border like there’s no tomorrow. Now, they’re also coming in from Canada. America has become a Third World country under Biden. The sad part about it is a lot of it won’t be reversible. People are getting exactly what they deserved.”
“Can someone give me an input? Why do we have so many of these liquor stores going up in Dalton? Every time you turn around there’s a new liquor store going up. Cigarettes and alcohol have destroyed a lot of lives and it’s legal to sell it. Cigarettes and alcohol kill more people than marijuana. They destroy more lives than marijuana. It doesn’t make sense.”
“Let me see if I’ve got this right. What you’re saying is you want the government to have stricter gun control laws for law-abiding citizens. That way, if you have somebody that breaks into your home then you can fight back with a pocketknife.”
