“The Republican-dominated Georgia legislature, with Gov. Kemp’s approval, is looking to pass SB 319, which would allow anyone to carry a gun in public without a permit and do away with the present permit requirements relating to age, felony convictions and mental health. This idiotic bill is being considered despite the increase in deaths via drive-by shootings, family violence, attacks at educational facilities, assaults on unsuspecting police officers and emergency response personnel, as well the ‘normal’ criminal activities. This bill has nothing to do with Second Amendment ‘rights,’ but has everything to do with the ‘rights’ of ‘life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness’ for you and I and everyone around us.”
“The contributor who mentioned the swastika flag at the trucker protest in Canada failed to mention that the person carrying that flag was unceremoniously booted from the gathering because that flag represented everything they were against. They probably figured out he was there just to make them look bad.”
“COVID cases and hospitalizations are falling. But this is not the time to throw caution to the wind. We have done this after previous spikes, and new spikes resulted. I know several otherwise healthy people who currently have awful and dangerous COVID infections. Whitfield County has experienced 31 deaths since Jan. 1. Get your vaccinations, wear a mask in crowds and distance. It is about protecting others and stopping this thing. Two thousand Americans are dying every day.”
“You have obviously never been to a swim meet. If it’s a two- or three-day meet you need food and lodging which would make it so convenient to have the aquatics center on Walnut Avenue. People come from everywhere to participate. We’re talking maybe no less than 500/600 kids. There’s no way the recreation center can accommodate enough parking.”
“The comment about parking where the aquatics center will be at James Brown Park needs to be really considered. This past weekend our granddaughter swam in the North Carolina state championships in Carey. Big parking lots fill up fast with team buses! Would hate to see $23 million spent and not be able to host a state-level event.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene’s hands aren’t tied. All she wants to do is perpetuate the myth of Trump and continually do that. She’s not interested in her constituents at all.”
“You don’t have to be a graduate of anything to know that Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t know what she’s talking about.”
“Please join me in reelecting Marjorie Taylor Greene. Otherwise, we’ll have far less to gripe about. If we put her back in office we’ll have plenty to gripe about.”
“Just got my house insurance for the year and it went up $250. I want to thank Biden for that.”
“What does it take to get the hole patched on Cleveland Highway in front of North Georgia EMC? How many cars have to hit it before it merits being repaired?”
