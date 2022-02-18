“I have lived in Whitfield County since 1985 and have never had occasion to attend the Wink Theatre until the other night. What a gem!”
“The reason Democrats won’t leave Trump alone is because they know he is guilty of wrongdoings, and he needs to be brought to justice. The GOP knows this also but they are crooks just like Trump and won’t admit it.”
“Since when did a war of words about Biden vs. Trump language become something you would or would not say to a priest? In Biden’s case, the priest would probably say ‘Go and sin no more, my son.’ Comical.”
“I’ll move on from Trump when Fox News moves on from Hillary.”
“My whole life I’ve watched this cycle repeat: Republicans take office, do a miserable job and get booted out. Democrats take office, have an initial burst of productivity, and then the GOP grinds everything to a halt. Frustrated citizens eventually vote the GOP, who promises to fix all the problems they themselves are causing, back into office, where they proceed to do a terrible job. Lather, rinse, repeat.”
“I just paid my power bill. It was $50 less than what I expected. Thanks, President Biden.”
“I think the county needs to get stricter and enforce the leash laws on dogs more. They have already been contacted several times about specific dogs running around loose in a neighborhood and on a road, one has already bitten someone and its owner. It’s a sad day when you are scared to even go out in your yard. The biggest reason I’m posting this is had something been done to the owners of the dogs it might could have saved a precious life this week.”
“Commissioners Jones’ and Thomas’ arguments regarding their opposition to the Varnell TAD (tax allocation district) are illogical. Financially, there is only upside for the county and the school system. Commissioner Robbins clearly stated the financial case for approval, and Melanie Hoenig made clear the risk is on the developer. They are correct.”
“We’ll get off the Trump bandwagon when y’all wake up and realize what Biden has done to this country in the one year he’s been in office. Prices and everything are going up, he’s going to put us in a war. But that’s OK, y’all just keep praising him and letting him know he’s doing a great job.”
“Lawyers are expected to be skilled at lying. The problem is, a lot of them go on to be politicians.”
“I think the Canadian truckers are getting a bad deal.”
“Don’t be dissing Trump in the Forum because you are afraid of him.”
“I can understand people not being satisfied with the job Marjorie Taylor Greene is doing for the people of the 14th Congressional District, but I don’t understand the hate that people have towards her.”
“Another year, another sorry Atlanta Falcons season. You can point to the players and the coaches, but the real problem is the owner. He can run a home improvement company but not a professional football franchise.”
