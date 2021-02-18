Today's Forum for Feb. 19

"Has anyone on the southeast side of town received any mail on the day or two after a Monday holiday? After the Jan. 18 holiday, we did not receive mail until Thursday, the 21st, and some of it was postmarked nine days earlier. Another Monday holiday in February and we did not receive any mail on Tuesday. Do the postal carriers take additional holidays?"
"They took Marjorie Taylor Greene off of committees. They didn’t bind and gag her and tell her she couldn’t vote. It’s hardly taxation without representation. Quit being so dramatic. Her behavior has consequences. Your vote has consequences. Unfortunately both your vote and her behavior have made it so our district has very little standing in Washington."
"Complaining about taxation without representation. You can blame the representative for that — no one else. Also remember we do still have two great senators in Warnock and Ossoff representing us. Now we need more blue in offices."
"Getting the COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t give you a green light to go without a mask, people. You can still get COVID. Protect yourself from all these ignorant, careless, selfish, self-centered people who refuse to wear masks. Recreational/community centers are Petri dishes. Signs say ‘Masks required to enter.' Some take your temperature, but once you’re in, masks come off! Go to the sports section of our paper and look at all the spectators without masks. ‘Atlanta has All-Star game concerns amid COVID-19 postponements’ (page 2B, Feb. 17). Concession workers handle food with no masks or gloves, county employees working these centers aren’t wearing masks and don’t social distance. Once again our leaders are failing us!"
"The extra editorial coverage for Scouting for Food on Wednesday is much appreciated. Hopefully, our citizens will participate. Unit counts for scouting are down because of COVID, so we are hoping for the best. As always, we appreciate you and the newspaper. Thank you."
"For the person wanting McConnell, Pelosi and Schumer gone. Those are great but you forgot Grassley, Hawley and Graham."
"Maybe instead of paying student loans for freeloaders, they could stop taxing our Social Security income."
"If you elect people who say government is bad and shouldn't be in charge of anything, you will get bad government and people who don't take responsibility for anything."
"Is Kyle Wingfield's argument that a program that we didn't implement didn't create the benefits that the program was supposed to create? I think I spotted a flaw in his logic."
"Texas is in trouble and Biden immediately authorizes an emergency declaration and needed funds to get their power back on and get Texans out of the cold and dark. After Trump didn't do the same for California last year it's clear which president thinks he's responsible to all the people and not just his base."
"The power debacle in Texas once again reinforces the need to invest in, manage and regulate our infrastructure. Privatization means the rich get richer and the poor freeze to death."
