Today's Forum for Feb. 2

"The filibuster should be eliminated because it's an accident, a quirk of the rules that has paralyzed the judicial branch and made the Senate require a supermajority to get anything done, a condition the founders explicitly rejected. It does nothing but foster division."
"Orders from Amazon may be delivered by FedEx, UPS or the mail. My orders from Walmart have been delivered by mail. We don’t choose how we want our purchases delivered."
"Kyle Wingfield is right about reducing Georgia's individual income tax levels would reap positive, long-term windfalls throughout Georgia. However, that runs counter to Kemp's political ambitions for personal recognition of 'depositing' surplus monies directly into voters' pockets. Georgia GOP legislators will agree as they all want to ride the same 'gravy train.' Once again, OPM (other people's money) being used for self-aggrandizement; the lifelong modus operandi for our recent, disgraceful ex-president."
"Changing the footwear on the little figures on the M&Ms package is one of the craziest things I've ever heard of. People buy candy for what's in the candy, not what's on the package. This is yet another example of people in corporate America having way too much time on their hands."
"I think maybe Stetson Bennett may want to change his nickname. Being called 'The Mailman' is not a compliment anymore the way the mail service runs."
"All you Trump lovers better find another candidate. By election time, Trump will be in jail."
"I would like to say a special thank you to the person that was in the Hardee's drive-through Saturday morning in a white pickup truck that paid for our breakfast. It was a blessing and we thank you. We were picking up a meal on the way to go to my brother's funeral. Thank you so much. May God bless you."
"In the culture today, especially in the media, we are being had, so to speak. They are putting one over on us. Many of them know it. On one hand they talk about diversity. On the other hand they only want their opinions heard. It is a special kind of malice in the world."
"Another failed military operation would just about finish the Biden presidency. Although I'm not sure if at this point that there's a whole lot left to finish, as bad as it is."
"With Russia threatening Ukraine, we are in very serious danger because we have such a weak president right now."
"To the person that wanted a good garage, Crider's in Tunnel Hill. Honest and qualified."
"Congratulations to Kyle Abernathy for being selected as principal of Blue Ridge School. Dalton and Whitfield County are lucky to have someone of his credentials."
"Help! What do you do when you have a so-called friend that calls you daily and doesn't want to hear what you're doing, she tells you all about what's going on in her life? She's always an authority on all subjects and thinks I do not know anything. Help!"
