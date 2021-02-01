Today's Forum for Feb. 2

"When will people, especially the political ones, realize that social gossip sites like Twitter, Facebook, etc., are of little substance and can't be taken at face value."
"All I can say about Mrs. Biden's doctorate degree is that there are doctorates and then there are doctorates that come from 'diploma mills.' If someone is willing to pay the money, they can easily earn a doctorate."
"To the contributor who said President Biden lied about controlling COVID, you should have listened to the entire statement where he said,'It is going to take time to bring the virus under control.' The Dems didn’t lie. You didn’t listen."
"It’s hilarious reading the Forum submission where they are already trying to blame Biden for the spread of coronavirus, even to go as far as calling him a liar because Trump golfed for a year and let infections soar without any plan to try and control the disease. What’s next? Asking why Biden didn’t do more to prevent 9/11? Instead of asking for equal respect of Biden and Trump why not ask for the respect that each man has earned?"
"I don't agree with Rep. Kasey Carpenter on much, but his stance on DACA students getting in-state tuition is absolutely correct. Thank you for standing up for what's right, sir."
"Since we are trying to erase history by removing any and everything involving the Civil War, I wonder why we still have Civil War shows and reenactments, or are they next? Out of sight, out of mind, I guess!"
"If you are wondering why young, educated people continue to leave Dalton in the droves, just look how our local elected officials have responded to the pandemic."
"Thanks so much for giving the article about Jones and Robbins ignoring the City Hall mask mandate. Absolutely arrogant they think the citizens will fall for 'nobody told us!' Well, now the mayor has a letter coming your way. Think you can read that better than signs posted all over the building? And thanks for the views you expressed about these guys in 'Our View.' Nobody is buying your excuses, Jones and Robbins."
"County commissioners, use one of your own facilities instead of City Hall. Why let the city dictate what you can do?"
"Even if you still support the Confederacy in 2021, I don't know why you would want to publicly display a statue of Joseph Johnston here. That's like erecting a Ray Goff statue in Athens."
"If Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t go it’s going to get very hard for major employers to recruit outside talent here and for our region to attract new businesses. No one outside of our district wants any part of that kind of crazy."
"The truth is revealed when you have all the facts. Nothing good comes from violence or cults. I challenge you to investigate the characteristics of a cult leader by any published expert on cults, and then compare the former president’s character and actions to those descriptions. Judge with fairness; this is your day of reckoning. If you can bear it, the truth shall set you free."
"Michael Reagan’s column is totally without substance, consisting entirely of criticism of Democrats (no research) and praise of his father. I’ll take Manieri, Micek and Polman anytime. I always learn something from them."
