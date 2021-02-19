Today's Forum for Feb. 20-21

"It is such a delightful change to see a White House press secretary knowledgeably answer questions."
"Barack Obama is a true example of a statesman. He broke the color barrier when he was elected president two times. He endured much ridicule while president, but he persevered. He now is a voice of reason amid all the chaos we are going through as a nation and tries to reach out to all factions."
"What has happened to Dick Polman? Instead of his usual wit, he just regurgitated many of Bruce Castor's quotes during the impeachment proceedings. Surely Polman can do better that that."
"You could probably hear my eye roll all the way to the paper’s newsroom when I read that 'Trump is a would-be dictator ...' notwithstanding that No. 46 has already issued more than 40 executive orders, with more promised."
"I need some help. Please tell me which executive orders that Biden has made are a positive for America and/or not taking from one citizen to give to another."
"The only thing Mrs. Greene has done for the 14th District is make us the laughingstock of the country."
"I would like to thank the Dalton Daily Citizen-News and the Dalton/Whitfield County NAACP for featuring a Black History Month Fact of the Day. Our children, of all colors, are paying attention to what is going on in our local news, and children of color are proud that Black history is something to be learned and integrated in with mainstream information and communication. I love all history, but learning about the history of the different cultures and races of this great country is a wonderful opportunity for white Americans and persons of color to begin talking to each other again. I'm sure many would agree that civility and conversation in this day and age are beautiful things that we have missed for years."
"Marjorie Taylor Greene for president!"
"Sock it to them, Marjorie!"
"Those Democrats and their RINO buddies didn't just hurt Marjorie Taylor Greene, they hurt the majority of us voters in North Georgia. And for that, they will not be forgiven."
"I believe this old warranty company that keeps calling and never says anything is harassment."
"We have a college graduate that's making $75,000 a year that owes $60,000 worth of college debt. The government is going to pay part of that off with tax dollars. The people paying in those tax dollars are Hyster drivers trying to feed their families on $15 an hour. Don't hardly sound fair to me, what about you?"
"In place of the Gen. Johnston statue that was downtown, I think the city should turn that into a mini-park. Nothing extravagant, just a few benches where people can sit and talk with each other, or read a book. We need to bring people together in this community, not force them apart."
"I've put up with you people in the Forum talking about Trump and I've put up with you talking about Greene, but listen, wrestling is real. Leave wrestling alone! It's real!"
"I think it's time for people to wake up. They need to forget about the Republican Party, they need to forget about the Democratic Party. They need to think about what's best for America. That should be on the top of your agenda besides Jesus Christ and your family. All of this negative talking is not getting anybody anywhere."
