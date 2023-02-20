“Marjorie Taylor Greene is what you get when you vote for the candidate based on their party affiliation rather than their character.”
“To all those still sleeping — time for you to ‘be woke.’ Hello, I am woke. Woke means awakened to the needs of others. To be well informed, thoughtful, compassionate, humble and kind. Eager to make the world a better place for all people. Join me!”
“Regarding the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill floated in the Georgia Senate: Under what subject heading would our youngest students — kindergarten through third grade — be instructed in sexual orientation and gender identity? Is this subject part of the early elementary education major curriculum? Let me be clear. I am fine with people who are part of the LBGTQ+ community. I know quite a few. But we’re talking little kids — many of whom still believe in Santa Claus. Teach them to read!”
“See what’s happening in Ohio? That’s why indigenous residents fought for a decade against the Keystone XL extension. It was because the Supreme Court under the Trump administration upheld lower court rulings on July 6, 2020, that the people who live there wouldn’t have this happen to them, too. Think about that next time you tell the lie that Biden shut down the Keystone XL pipeline.”
“Some people think the Dalton Daily Citizen is left leaning because they try to represent news from both sides of the aisle. That just means they are actually presenting the news as it comes, regardless of who looks good or bad as a result. It’s called journalism, and I think they do a good job being fair for the most part. What you want is a right-wing manifesto in the form of a local newspaper so it can validate your views and keep you from seeing the truth.”
“Good guys with guns stop mass shootings? I don’t think the people in Uvalde, Texas, would agree with you. In almost every case of mass shooting, the perpetrators were in legal possession of firearms. Most were also in possession of a history of troubled behavior and/or mental health problems. Sensible background checks and raising the age of gun ownership aren’t such radical ideas. Allowing every nut job on the planet easy access to a military-grade firearm is a very radical idea.”
“Law-abiding citizens can buy guns and laws have little/no effect. If you have a criminal/mental record, laws should prevent you from buying or having a gun. Stop leaving your gun in unlocked vehicles for criminals to steal. Been watching too much Fox News, haven’t you?”
“The Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against Fox News has made public the fact that those at Fox who were promoting the ‘Big Lie’ knew from the beginning that it was false, but were more concerned about what reporting the facts would do to the company’s stock price. They knew that their competitors would continue to perpetuate the ‘Big Lie’ and by doing so, they would steal away their viewers, so they rationalized that lying to their viewers was the best option. As a result, besides destroying Dominion’s business, they knowingly convinced millions of their viewers that a legitimate election was stolen.”
